While the Merchant plays the biggest role in expanding Leon’s arsenal, that’s not the only way to acquire new weapons in Resident Evil 4 remake. From shotguns to rifles, just what weapons can Leon find for free in Resident Evil 4 remake?

The Original Resident Evil 4 Gifted You a Handful of Free Weapons, but Does Resident Evil 4 Remake do the Same?

The first weapon you got for free in the original Resident Evil 4 was the shotgun, which was located in the first village. The next weapon was the Broken Butterfly magnum, which you found in the castle with the help of Ashley. You could also acquire one rocket launcher in the castle, as well as the special rocket launcher right at the end of the game. Finally, you could get the Punisher handgun for destroying the blue medallions hanging around near the farm and church.

Resident Evil 4 remake changes things up a bit. While you can find the shotgun in the starting village, in exactly the same place as it was in the original game. The rest of the game departs from here.

You can find the Red 9 handgun in the middle of the Lake. Use your boat to find the shipwreck, then find it in a chest on the deck.

Next up is the CQBR Assault Rifle, a full auto weapon that uses rifle rounds. This is found upstairs in the back of the castle’s Library, after Ashley rescues Leon.

The last gun you can find is the LE 5 submachine gun. This is found on the island. You can get this weapon in the Freezer, in a small room that requires a puzzle to open.

You can also get the Punisher handgun for “free,” but only in the sense that it doesn’t cost Pesetas. Like the original, you acquire this from the Merchant for no money, but you have to instead complete side quests. Completing side quests rewards you with Spinels, a new currency that can be used for various special items. The Punisher is one of such items, available from the Merchant’s special shop for five Spinels.

And that’s the weapons you can find for free in Resident Evil 4 remake.