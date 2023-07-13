Can you play Exoprimal offline?

Exoprimal pits you against dinosaurs, mutant dinosaurs and, in the odd case, humans. In short, you’re going to be annihilating a lot of living creatures. But with this game’s emphasis on co-op you might be wondering whether you need to be signed in to play it? If you want to know if you can play Exoprimal offline, I’ve got the answer.

What You Need to Know About Exoprimal’s Connectivity Requirements

Exoprimal requires that you have two things: a free-to-create Capcom ID and an always-on connection. Street Fighter 6 also insists that you have a Capcom ID to play online but that game has an offline mode, both single and two player.

However, Exoprimal cannot be played offline so you’ll need to be connected to the internet for the duration of each match. And, you’ll also need to create a Capcom ID.

That’s not to say that Capcom won’t add an offline mode later but it seems unlikely. Exoprimal has seasons, a little like Diablo 4 and, since Capcom wants players to engage with their seasonal content, adding an offline mode could potentially undermine that.

So if you were wondering if you can play Exoprimal offline, the answer is no. And if you’re looking for more information about the game, be sure to take a look through our other coverage.