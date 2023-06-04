A big part of Street Fighter 6’s appeal is taking on other players across the globe. Whether you win or lose, it’s the taking part that counts. But what if you don’t want to play online? What if you’ve got an unreliable connection or simply prefer to stay disconnected? You might be wondering, can you play Street Fighter 6 offline? Here’s the answer.

Here’s How Street Fighter 6 Works Offline

The short answer is that Street Fighter 6 does work offline. If you lose connection or don’t connect to the internet you can tackle the World Tour and Fighting Ground modes. That means you can engage with the game’s story mode or fight against computer controlled fighters such as Ryu, Blanka, Cammy, and the rest.

You can also hand someone a second controller and engage in some two-player couch-based bouts. Want to take your console to someone else’s house and challenge them there? You can do that without needing to connect to their wifi.

At least, that’s assuming you have the game on disc. If you bought the game digitally and your console is your current home/owned console, that should be fine too. If it isn’t, your machine may insist you check in online just to check you still have ownership of the game.

Here’s What You Can’t Do Offline

The two things you can’t do offline are download other peoples’ character creations and play the Battle Hub mode. Even if you just want to play the Battle Hub’s retro arcade games, you won’t be able to access those.

While you can’t access the Battle Hub you can do most other things offline. So if you wanted to know if you can play Street Fighter 6 offline, the answer is yes for most of the game. While you’re here, why not take a look at our Street Fighter 6 guides and coverage?