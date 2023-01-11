The Quarry is another masterpiece horror game from Supermassive Games. The game is considered to be the spiritual successor to Until Dawn. The two are pretty similar in structure. You will play as all nine Hackett’s Quarry camp counselors throughout the game. Every decision you make will determine the fate of all the characters in this party-turned-into-nightmare story. This article provides the answer to whether Kaylee Hackett must die in The Quarry or if you can save her.

Warning: This article will contain spoilers as we will discuss select events and how they turned out. Stop reading if you want to experience everything first-hand.

Does Kaylee Hackett Have to Die in The Quarry?

You can change the things that will happen before the fateful moment happens, affecting some outcomes. However, regardless of your choices and decisions, Kaylee will always die in the hands of Laura; you cannot save Kaylee Hackett in The Quarry. The death of Kaylee Hackett is an important scene that drives forward the plot. Despite this, you can still focus on other things, like keeping all the counselors alive or killing them. It’s up to you.

We know you’re rooting for Kaylee Hackett because, after all, she’s one of the kindest characters in the game, even saving the wolf boy caged by his mother in Harum Scarum. But regardless if you’re rooting for her to survive the night, there’s no way to save her. In fact, despite the choose-you-own-adventureness of The Quarry, some things are constant in the game. Kaylee’s fate is one of them. You’ll find that most Supermassive games, especially other entries in The Dark Pictures Anthology, are much like this.

Still, that doesn’t mean you can’t get a happy ending for the remaining people in your group, so you have to choose your actions wisely.