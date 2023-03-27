Since the Chainsaw Demo for Resident Evil 4 released, many longtime fans of the series had only one thought on their mind, and it was about the dead dog they encountered. In the original Resident Evil 4, you could famously save a dog from a bear trap, and it would help you out later on in the game in an early boss fight against El Gigante, a giant that the villagers have. When players in the demo got to where the dog was supposed to be, they were horrified to see a dead dog in its place. This begs the question: Can you save the (or a) dog in the Resident Evil 4 remake?

Yes, You Can Save the Dog in the Resident Evil 4 Remake

The answer, thankfully, is yes. The dog (or wolf I suppose) is still able to be saved, though you can save it at a different point in the remake. Originally, the dog was saved before making it to the village in what would now be considered Chapter 1. However, now the dog is nowhere to be found in that section, so don’t bother looking for it there.

Instead, you can find the dog behind Bitores Mendez’s house after the start of Chapter 3. All you need to do is, while you are leaving the area where his house is, go around the back of the house on the left-hand side, the same way you went to enter his house from the back, and you’ll find the dog there, waiting to be saved from the bear trap.

Just be mindful that you don’t step in the bear traps yourself. Once you rescue the dog, all you have to do is progress normally through the game, and once you start to fight El Gigante at the end of Chapter 4, the dog will come and assist you once again in your fight against the monster.

And now you can rest easy knowing it’s possible to save the dog in the Resident Evil 4 remake!