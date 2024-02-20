Capcom Apologizes for Street Fighter 5’s Terrible Launch

Street Fighter 6 is a breath of fresh air compared to the previous entry in the series, Street Fighter 5. Well, Capcom recently apologized for the dreadful launch of Street Fighter 5 while celebrating its eighth anniversary.

You can check out the message below via X:

VGC was able to translate the message, which says, “During the early and mid-stages of release we had network issues, a lack of content, etc. We are truly sorry that the content betrayed the expectations of many of you. After a lot of reflection, the Street Fighter 5 development team worked hard from the middle to the end of the game, to resolve the issues as much as possible.”

Capcom goes on to say it reflected on its failure and that, “Above all, the most important point was that we were able to apply this reflection to Street Fighter 6.”

These days, it’s rare for a company to be so transparent about failing to do right by its customers, but it is safe to say Street Fighter 6 is Capcom’s apology for Street Fighter 5. While Street Fighter 5 eventually became way more fun and ended up with 45 combatants, providing players with plenty of flexibility, Street Fighter 6 launched with many modes initially missing from its predecessor. These included features like Arcade Mode and Story Mode.

Street Fighter 6‘s Story Mode, called World Tour, is also quite robust and is continuously being added to as new characters are made available. It is such a stark contrast to the former entry, which came after launch, felt like an afterthought, and featured many instances of hair clipping through characters.

Street Fighter 6 is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.