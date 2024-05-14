Case Opening Simulator 2 Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 14, 2024
Looked for new codes!
All gacha case-opener games share the same mantra—you have to spend some to earn some. Nothing comes close to the thrill of opening a mystery case in hopes of winning a valuable reward, and by redeeming these Case Opening Simulator 2 codes, the fun never has to end.
All Case Opening Simulator 2 Codes List
Active Case Opening Simulator 2 Codes
- 12KLikes: Use for 15 Cash (New)
Expired Case Opening Simulator 2 Codes
How to redeem codes in Case Opening Simulator 2
Follow the step-by-step instructions below to redeem Case Opening Simulator 2 codes:
- Launch Case Opening Simulator 2 on Roblox.
- Click the Codes button (1) at the top of the screen.
- Input your code into the Enter code here text box (2).
- Press the Submit button (3) to claim your reward.
