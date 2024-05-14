Case Opening Simulator 2 Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 14, 2024 Looked for new codes!

All gacha case-opener games share the same mantra—you have to spend some to earn some. Nothing comes close to the thrill of opening a mystery case in hopes of winning a valuable reward, and by redeeming these Case Opening Simulator 2 codes, the fun never has to end.

All Case Opening Simulator 2 Codes List

Active Case Opening Simulator 2 Codes

12KLikes: Use for 15 Cash (New)

Expired Case Opening Simulator 2 Codes

How to redeem codes in Case Opening Simulator 2

Follow the step-by-step instructions below to redeem Case Opening Simulator 2 codes:

Launch Case Opening Simulator 2 on Roblox. Click the Codes button (1) at the top of the screen. Input your code into the Enter code here text box (2). Press the Submit button (3) to claim your reward.

