Anime Slots Codes (April 2024)

Roll for Auras based on your favorite anime shows and equip them to show off majestic effects in front of everyone on the server. If you don’t want to keep getting the Weakling Aura, use Anime Slots codes to grab free Luck Boosts!

All Anime Slots Codes List

Anime Slots Codes (Working)

Update1! —Redeem for a temporary Luck Boost

—Redeem for a temporary Luck Boost SorryForDelay! —Redeem for a temporary Luck Boost

—Redeem for a temporary Luck Boost SorryForLuck! —Redeem for a temporary Luck Boost

—Redeem for a temporary Luck Boost AllShifted!—Redeem for a temporary Luck Boost

Anime Slots Codes (Expired)

There are no expired Anime Slots codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Slots

Check out our guide on how to redeem Anime Slots codes below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Anime Slots in Roblox. Click on the bird icon in the left menu. Use the Enter Code field to input a code. Press Enter to grab your rewards!

