Anime Slots Codes (April 2024)

Published: Apr 3, 2024 08:03 am
Roll for Auras based on your favorite anime shows and equip them to show off majestic effects in front of everyone on the server. If you don’t want to keep getting the Weakling Aura, use Anime Slots codes to grab free Luck Boosts!

All Anime Slots Codes List

Anime Slots Codes (Working)

  • Update1!—Redeem for a temporary Luck Boost
  • SorryForDelay!—Redeem for a temporary Luck Boost
  • SorryForLuck!—Redeem for a temporary Luck Boost
  • AllShifted!—Redeem for a temporary Luck Boost

Anime Slots Codes (Expired)

  • There are no expired Anime Slots codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Slots

Check out our guide on how to redeem Anime Slots codes below:

  1. Launch Anime Slots in Roblox.
  2. Click on the bird icon in the left menu.
  3. Use the Enter Code field to input a code.
  4. Press Enter to grab your rewards!

If you’re looking for more RNG-based Roblox titles, check out our articles on Blades of Chance codes and Anime Roulette codes and claim all the freebies before they expire!

Read Article Pixel Overlord Codes (April 2024)
Pixel Overlord promo image.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Pixel Overlord Codes (April 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Astra Knights of Veda Codes (April 2024)
Astra Knights of Veda promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Astra Knights of Veda Codes (April 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Fishing Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Fishing Simulator.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Fishing Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 3, 2024
