Cassette Beasts is a monster-catching turn-based game that takes Pokémon inspiration and mixes it with catchy tunes, and it just got a PC release date of April 26, 2023. It will see the cartoonish open-world RPG launching for players on Steam, the Microsoft Store, and PC Game Pass. Publisher Raw Fury and developer Bytten Studio put out a special Cassette Beasts release date trailer that shows off some of its unique creatures and their fused forms. You can see (and hear) some of what this indie adventure has to offer in the video below.

Cassette Beasts sends players away to visit the remote island of New Wirral, where people use cassette tapes to transform into the creatures that populate the area. When turning into the many, many monsters, you’ll adopt their abilities, which you can use to battle and progress through a poppy story. It all takes place in an open-world environment that features flying, swimming, climbing, puzzles, combat, and, most importantly, a sugary synth soundtrack.

If you couldn’t tell, Cassette Beasts takes on more than just Pokémon inspiration. It’s basically one big ‘80s anime with a heaping helping of colorful flavor to boot. It features more than 100 unique monsters to collect, too, and thanks to its fuse mechanic, players can experiment with different monster combinations. In addition to partners that players can find along their journey, Cassette Beasts offers couch co-op for those looking to adventure with another friend. You can read more about the island of New Wirral and its colorful critters in the short story setup below:

Welcome to New Wirral, a remote island inhabited by strange creatures you’ve only dreamed of, nightmares you hopefully haven’t, and a cast of brave folks who use cassette tapes to transform for battle. To find a way home you’ll need to explore every inch of the island, and record monsters to your trusty cassette tapes to gain their abilities!

Cassette Beasts comes to PC players next month. Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S versions are in development as well and are planned to arrive sometime this spring.