Earlier this month, CD Projekt Red announced a bunch of projects it is working on. From The Witcher, to Cyberpunk 2077, all the way to a new IP, the company left no stone unturned. One of the games being worked on is codenamed Project Canis Majoris, and today, CD Projekt Red and developer Fool’s Theory revealed it is actually a full-on remake of the original The Witcher game.

Here is the reveal:

We're thrilled to reveal that, together with @Fools_Theory, we're working on remaking The Witcher using Unreal Engine 5 (codename: Canis Majoris)! We want to do this right, so please be patient — it's gonna be a while until we can share more details.

This news confirms what we already knew about the project, which is it is being made in conjunction with an external studio full of developers who have worked on the series and is “built on the legacy” of The Witcher 3. Just like the upcoming fourth The Witcher, it will utilize Unreal Engine 5.

CD Projekt Red further explains on its website that it is providing “full creative vision” to Polish studio Fool’s Theory to develop the Witcher remake. It is early in production, so CD Projekt Red is asking fans to be patient until it can provide updates on the remake. To date, Fool’s Theory has supported projects such as Diablo III, Divinity: Original Sin II, and Outriders.

Adam Badowski, CD Projekt Red studio head, had this to say about the collaboration:

The Witcher is where it all started for us, for CD PROJEKT RED. It was the first game we made, ever, and it was a big moment for us then. Going back to this place and remaking the game for the next generation of gamers to experience it feels just as big, if not bigger. Collaborating with Fool’s Theory on the project is just as exciting, as some of the people there have been previously involved in The Witcher games. They know the source material well, they know how much gamers have been looking forward to seeing the remake happen, and they know how to make incredible and ambitious games. And although it will take some time before we’re ready to share more about and from the game, I know it’ll be worth the wait.

This is a great way for the company to capture more fans who love the universe of The Witcher 3. I can only hope it remakes The Witcher 2, as well, so gamers can experience the full series on one generation of hardware.