Chainsaw Man Chapter 165 Release Date and Time Confirmed

You may just be wondering when Chainsaw Man Chapter 165 is going to drop — and if you are, well, don’t worry: Here’s the release date and time.

What Is the Release Date & Time for Chainsaw Man Chapter 165?

Chainsaw Man Chapter 165 will release on May 14, 2024, at 11AM ET on Manga Plus and through Viz Media. The gap between Chapter 164 and Chapter 165 was a relatively large one. While the series generally drops new chapters on Tuesdays, the most recent one hit on April 30. That means, it’s been two weeks since the newest installment dropped.

That being said, delays of this kind aren’t particularly uncommon in the manga world. In many cases, short breaks — or even long hiatuses — can take place that disrupt the production schedule of a title. Still, the schedule for Chainsaw Man has been particularly irregular as of late.

What’s Happening in Chainsaw Man?

Part of the Academy Saga, Chainsaw Man most recently saw protagonist Denji sent to Tokyo to be dismembered after going against orders from Public Safety Devil Hunters. While the location was meant to be impregnable, he soon found himself free, which is a very Chainsaw Man twist. By the end of the chapter, a new mystery arises as to just what happened to Nayuta after the group finds her apartment burned down.

When Will the Next Volume of Chainsaw Man Come Out?

The next volume of Chainsaw Man doesn’t have an official release date in English at the time of writing. The most recent installment dropped on May 7, with the Japanese version having been collected on April 4. Since the release schedule can be a bit erratic, I wouldn’t expect a new volume to drop until June at the earliest, though it’s possible it may come later due to the recent delays.

Chainsaw Man is available to read online now. If you’re looking for more, check out what we know about the movie’s release schedule.

