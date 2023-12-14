Charlie Hunnam Turned Down Role as DC’s Green Arrow

Rebel Moon and Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam has been one of the most popular fancasts to play DC’s Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, and it turns out the actor actually turned down the role.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Hunnam was asked about fan casting of him as Green Arrow. The actor said he never talked to Zack Snyder about the role, but that he did talk to “some people in suits” about the idea, which they were excited about. “I did not share their enthusiasm,” Hunnam explained. “I don’t know who Green Arrow is. I don’t want to offend anyone. I just looked at one picture and I was like, ‘I’m not sure green’s my color, and I’m pretty sure spandex isn’t my material.'”

Hunnam is probably best known for his role as Jax Teller on Sons of Anarchy. That show centered on a biker gang in California and ran on FX from 2008 until 2014. Otherwise, he’s had key roles in Pacific Rim and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. He’s set to play Kai in Rebel Moon, the latest project from Snyder. Hunnam’s answer on whether he’d play Green Arrow seems to be a pretty clear no, and he’s expressed on several occasions throughout the years that he’s not really interested.

Created by Mort Weisinger and George Papp, Green Arrow debuted in 1941’s More Fun Comics #73 and is one of the DC universe’s most beloved and long-standing heroes. Queen is by day a powerful and wealthy businessman, while by night he’s a Robin Hood-inspired hero. There have been several different live-action and animated versions of the character over the years. The most well-known is likely the one played by Stephen Amell in Arrow, which kicked off the CW’s now-defunct Arrowverse.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire is slated to release on Dec. 21 on Netflix. Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver will then follow on April 19, 2024.