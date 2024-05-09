Chilly's MM2 Gameplay Screenshot
Screenshot by The Escapist
Chilly’s MM2 Codes (May 2024)

Who’s the killer? Who will survive? Who will save the day?! Chilly’s MM2 is one of the most engaging murder mystery-based games on Roblox ever, mainly because it has fast rounds, a lot of different weapons, emotes, powers, and, of course—Chilly’s MM2 codes for cool weapons!

All Chilly’s MM2 Codes List

Chilly’s MM2 Codes (Working)

  • EASTER24: Use for a Carrot (New)
  • MILESTONE10M: Use for a Galaxy Slasher Sword
  • WS10: Use for a WS10 Knife
  • VALENTINES: Use for a Valentine’s Sword
  • HALLOW: Use for a Hallowscythe
  • ST34MPUNK: Use for a Steampunk Glove
  • LIKEGOAL15K: Use for a Sparkle Knife
  • LASER: Use for a Laser
  • BAT30THOUSAND: Use for a Purple Bat
  • PLUNGER: Use for a Triple Plunger Gun
  • LUCKY: Use for a Lucky Striker
  • LIKEGOAL5000: Use for a Sparkle Knife
  • BATTLEAXE: Use for a Battle Axe
  • CHROMASEER: Use for a Seer Knife
  • CRYSTAL7000: Use for a Crystal Heat Sword
  • LIKES1000: Use for a Toxic Icebreaker
  • INFLATABLE: Use for an Inflatable Sword
  • M4G1C: Use for a Magical Greatsword
  • DARK: Use for a Darkshot Gun
  • VISITS1MIL: Use for a Heat Sword
  • 10KBALL: Use for a Basketball
  • ICEBREAKER: Use for an Icebreaker
  • GOAL3000: Use for a Pink Waves Knife and a Pink Ocean Gun
  • LIKES2000: Use for a Toxic Icecrusher
  • SWIRLY: Use for a Swirly Axe
  • SHADOW: Use for a Shadow Blade
  • 100MVISITS: Use for a Corrupt Knife
  • FREECOINS: Use for 3k Coins
  • HALLOWEEN2023: Use for a Traveler’s Axe
  • PHANTOM37500: Use for a Toxic Phantom
  • ICE: Use for an Ice crusher

Chilly’s MM2 Codes (Expired)

  • There are no expired Chilly’s MM2 codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Chilly’s MM2

Redeeming Chilly’s MM2 codes is a straightforward process if you follow our detailed instructions below:

How to redeem codes in Chilly's MM 2
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Chilly’s MM2 on Roblox.
  2. Click the INVENTORY icon on the left-hand side of the screen.
  3. Insert a code into the text box in the bottom-right corner of the pop-up window.
  4. Hit the Redeem button to grab your rewards!

If you like to play other popular Roblox games with many freebies, make sure to visit our lists of Murder Time codes and Murder Mystery 2 codes as well!

