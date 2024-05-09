Chilly’s MM2 Codes (May 2024)

Updated May 9, 2024 We searched for the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

Who’s the killer? Who will survive? Who will save the day?! Chilly’s MM2 is one of the most engaging murder mystery-based games on Roblox ever, mainly because it has fast rounds, a lot of different weapons, emotes, powers, and, of course—Chilly’s MM2 codes for cool weapons!

All Chilly’s MM2 Codes List

Chilly’s MM2 Codes (Working)

EASTER24 : Use for a Carrot (New)

: Use for a Carrot MILESTONE10M : Use for a Galaxy Slasher Sword

: Use for a Galaxy Slasher Sword WS10 : Use for a WS10 Knife

: Use for a WS10 Knife VALENTINES : Use for a Valentine’s Sword

: Use for a Valentine’s Sword HALLOW : Use for a Hallowscythe

: Use for a Hallowscythe ST34MPUNK : Use for a Steampunk Glove

: Use for a Steampunk Glove LIKEGOAL15K : Use for a Sparkle Knife

: Use for a Sparkle Knife LASER : Use for a Laser

: Use for a Laser BAT30THOUSAND : Use for a Purple Bat

: Use for a Purple Bat PLUNGER : Use for a Triple Plunger Gun

: Use for a Triple Plunger Gun LUCKY : Use for a Lucky Striker

: Use for a Lucky Striker LIKEGOAL5000 : Use for a Sparkle Knife

: Use for a Sparkle Knife BATTLEAXE : Use for a Battle Axe

: Use for a Battle Axe CHROMASEER : Use for a Seer Knife

: Use for a Seer Knife CRYSTAL7000 : Use for a Crystal Heat Sword

: Use for a Crystal Heat Sword LIKES1000 : Use for a Toxic Icebreaker

: Use for a Toxic Icebreaker INFLATABLE : Use for an Inflatable Sword

: Use for an Inflatable Sword M4G1C : Use for a Magical Greatsword

: Use for a Magical Greatsword DARK : Use for a Darkshot Gun

: Use for a Darkshot Gun VISITS1MIL : Use for a Heat Sword

: Use for a Heat Sword 10KBALL : Use for a Basketball

: Use for a Basketball ICEBREAKER : Use for an Icebreaker

: Use for an Icebreaker GOAL3000 : Use for a Pink Waves Knife and a Pink Ocean Gun

: Use for a Pink Waves Knife and a Pink Ocean Gun LIKES2000 : Use for a Toxic Icecrusher

: Use for a Toxic Icecrusher SWIRLY : Use for a Swirly Axe

: Use for a Swirly Axe SHADOW : Use for a Shadow Blade

: Use for a Shadow Blade 100MVISITS : Use for a Corrupt Knife

: Use for a Corrupt Knife FREECOINS : Use for 3k Coins

: Use for 3k Coins HALLOWEEN2023 : Use for a Traveler’s Axe

: Use for a Traveler’s Axe PHANTOM37500 : Use for a Toxic Phantom

: Use for a Toxic Phantom ICE: Use for an Ice crusher

Chilly’s MM2 Codes (Expired)

There are no expired Chilly’s MM2 codes right now.

Related: Murder Mystery V Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Chilly’s MM2

Redeeming Chilly’s MM2 codes is a straightforward process if you follow our detailed instructions below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Chilly’s MM2 on Roblox. Click the INVENTORY icon on the left-hand side of the screen. Insert a code into the text box in the bottom-right corner of the pop-up window. Hit the Redeem button to grab your rewards!

If you like to play other popular Roblox games with many freebies, make sure to visit our lists of Murder Time codes and Murder Mystery 2 codes as well!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more