Chilly’s MM2 Codes (May 2024)

Who’s the killer? Who will survive? Who will save the day?! Chilly’s MM2 is one of the most engaging murder mystery-based games on Roblox ever, mainly because it has fast rounds, a lot of different weapons, emotes, powers, and, of course—Chilly’s MM2 codes for cool weapons!
All Chilly’s MM2 Codes List
Chilly’s MM2 Codes (Working)
- EASTER24: Use for a Carrot (New)
- MILESTONE10M: Use for a Galaxy Slasher Sword
- WS10: Use for a WS10 Knife
- VALENTINES: Use for a Valentine’s Sword
- HALLOW: Use for a Hallowscythe
- ST34MPUNK: Use for a Steampunk Glove
- LIKEGOAL15K: Use for a Sparkle Knife
- LASER: Use for a Laser
- BAT30THOUSAND: Use for a Purple Bat
- PLUNGER: Use for a Triple Plunger Gun
- LUCKY: Use for a Lucky Striker
- LIKEGOAL5000: Use for a Sparkle Knife
- BATTLEAXE: Use for a Battle Axe
- CHROMASEER: Use for a Seer Knife
- CRYSTAL7000: Use for a Crystal Heat Sword
- LIKES1000: Use for a Toxic Icebreaker
- INFLATABLE: Use for an Inflatable Sword
- M4G1C: Use for a Magical Greatsword
- DARK: Use for a Darkshot Gun
- VISITS1MIL: Use for a Heat Sword
- 10KBALL: Use for a Basketball
- ICEBREAKER: Use for an Icebreaker
- GOAL3000: Use for a Pink Waves Knife and a Pink Ocean Gun
- LIKES2000: Use for a Toxic Icecrusher
- SWIRLY: Use for a Swirly Axe
- SHADOW: Use for a Shadow Blade
- 100MVISITS: Use for a Corrupt Knife
- FREECOINS: Use for 3k Coins
- HALLOWEEN2023: Use for a Traveler’s Axe
- PHANTOM37500: Use for a Toxic Phantom
- ICE: Use for an Ice crusher
Chilly’s MM2 Codes (Expired)
- There are no expired Chilly’s MM2 codes right now.
How to Redeem Codes in Chilly’s MM2
Redeeming Chilly’s MM2 codes is a straightforward process if you follow our detailed instructions below:
- Launch Chilly’s MM2 on Roblox.
- Click the INVENTORY icon on the left-hand side of the screen.
- Insert a code into the text box in the bottom-right corner of the pop-up window.
- Hit the Redeem button to grab your rewards!
