Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition launched last April. It seemed like a competent enough port of the PSX classic. Plus, it included a cool visual novel that was originally exclusive to Japan that helped tie the game together with its predecessor, Chrono Trigger. However, not everyone was happy with the release. The title had bugs and bad frame rate hitches, something inexcusable for a 24-year-old RPG. Thankfully, almost a year later, Square Enix is addressing the issues with a Chrono Cross update.

Here is the official announcement of the patch:

We’re launching an update for Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition. pic.twitter.com/pMxwcuoxzN — Chrono Cross (@chronogame) February 20, 2023

Sometime this month, Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition will get a bevy of improvements in its update, including a better frame rate, bug fixes, and alterations to Pip’s growth system. Square Enix also hinted at some secrets the original director added to this re-release. I’m shocked if no one found them yet.

While it’s nice to see Square address the issues with the Chrono Cross port, one can’t help but theorize it was rushed out the gate initially. It’s embarrassing to launch such an old game in a bad state.

No platforms or exact date was given for the Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition update. It’s safe to assume it will hit all platforms (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam) sometime during the next two weeks, given the wording of the announcement.