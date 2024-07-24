‘We’ve Entered the Darkest Timeline:’ Michael Bay To Head Skibidi Toilet Film & TV Franchise

It’s finally happening. There is nothing that could have prepared us for this, but it’s happening. Michael Bay of Transformers fame is bringing a Skibidi Toilet film to the silver screen, as well as our living rooms.

According to Variety, talks are still in the very early stages, but it appears that the man who embodies the purest “Cool Guys Don’t Look At Explosions” energy is ready to drop the biggest bomb of them all. But, Michael Bay isn’t in this alone — former Paramount Pictures president Adam Goodman is fully on board, stating:

“We are absolutely in talks right now, both on the television side and the earliest conversations right now on the film side, but it’s not a be-all, end-all for us,” Goodman said.

For those unfamiliar with the source material, Skibidi Toilet is a popular internet sensation that most of the youngest generation are familiar with. It’s infiltrated everything up to this point; YouTube, Roblox, and any form of popular media for children.

It follows the titular Skibidi Toilet, which is a toilet with a man’s head popping out of it, as they attempt to take over the world as they wage a battle against the Cameraheads. It’s brain rot in its purest form, and honestly, not much different than most YouTube trash that we watched when we were younger.

Video via DaFaq?Boom on YouTube

With over 40 million views on Season 1 of Skibidi Toilet, it’s safe to say that this is a global phenomenon. You’ve likely heard your niece or nephew say something about Skibidi Toilet during the Holidays, and now you’ll need to prepare yourself to take them to see the Skibidi Toilet film when it releases in theaters. Will they move fast enough to catch it while the trend is still hot, or is this bound to be a stinker?

Get it, because toilet?

No matter how you look at it, it’s interesting to see how the cultural shift continues to happen, with more video games and YouTube series’ being turned into feature-length films, and animated shows on platforms like Netflix, and while we may be “entering the darkest timeline” according to Associate Editor Jackson Hayes, it’s not cultural trauma until Michael Bay destroys a childhood love for a new generation. Is Skibidi Toilet technically canon in the Transformers universe now?

