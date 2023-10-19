Cities: Skylines 2 Puts Out Stunning Launch Trailer

Cities: Skylines 2 arrives next week and to whet your appetite for metropolis-building, there’s a gorgeous new launch trailer.

That’s not to say you have to craft a metropolis, the trailer also emphasizes that you can build as big or as small as you like. But when city-building looks this good, why stop? The original Cities: Skylines came out in 2015 and for the last eight years Colossal has been putting out DLC, building on an already excellent game.

But watching the trailer, which is made up of actual in-game footage (for a change), it’s easy to understand just why developers Colossal Order chose to make a sequel. It feels as if you could just swoop down to the streets and wander around.

And while the game doesn’t – yet – have an FPS mode, the trailer follows individual pedestrians as they go about their business. Playing Theme Park we never got tired of tracking customers and in this case it looks as if it’ll make it easier to understand how your city works. Or doesn’t.

There is one possible snag, however. Colossal Order and publisher Paradox Interactive have warned that the game’s launch performance may not be up to scratch on ever platform. They stated, “..we have not achieved the benchmark we targeted.” So while Cities: Skylines 2 should look eye-catching enough, there’s the chance of frame rate and other performance issues.

Cities: Skylines 2 lands on PC (and Game Pass) this October 24. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions are set for a Q2 2024 release.