Cities: Skylines 2 To Launch With Problems Rather Than Being Delayed

Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order have cautioned that Cities: Skylines 2 may not fully meet player expectations on its scheduled launch next week due to performance problems. While other companies might have delayed their game, however, the teams are pushing ahead with the release as planned to lay the foundations for a fruitful long-term future.

The companies have not made any specific mention of where issues might be found, with their joint statement saying only that they want to “manage expectations on performance.” The statement does note that, despite working to optimise the game, “we have not achieved the benchmark we targeted.” The statement continues:

“In light of this, we still think for the long-term of the project, releasing now is the best way forward. We are proud of the unique gameplay and features in Cities: Skylines 2, and we genuinely believe that it offers a great experience that you will enjoy.

“We will continually improve the game over the coming months, but we also want to manage expectations on performance for the coming release. Our ambition is for Cities: Skylines 2 to be enjoyed by as many players as possible, and we’re committed to ensuring it reaches its full potential.”

Alongside the news of the problems, the companies announced that Cities: Skylines 2 will make exclusive use of the Paradox Mods platform to ensure that both PC and console players will be able to make and apply mods.

The new warning comes just weeks after the companies opted to delay the Xbox Series S|X and PlayStation 5 versions of Cities: Skylines 2 to spring 2024, while also updating and increasing the minimum and recommended hardware specifications to run the game on PC.

Cities: Skylines 2 will launch on October 24 for PC and Xbox Game Pass for PC, with console launches to follow later next year.