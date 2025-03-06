Claw Machine Simulator Codes (March 2025)

Updated March 6, 2025 We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Capture adorable and apparently alive plushies that will follow you everywhere. Claw Machines cost in real life, but there’s no harm in spending hours catching plushies virtually in Claw Machine Simulator because it’s basically free and just as satisfying.

If you lack tokens, then get more with Claw Machine Simulator codes. It’s fun to destroy blocks of tokens, but getting them for free is better because now you can try your luck again in grabbing the plushie you want. Collecting plushies is cute, but imagine getting a monkey army. You’ll need My Monkey Army Codes if you’re planning on making an army fast.

All Claw Machine Simulator Codes

Active Claw Machine Simulator Codes

RUSSO : Use for x50 Tickets

: Use for x50 Tickets BRITE : Use for x50 Tickets

: Use for x50 Tickets RELEASE: Use for x1k Tokens

Expired Claw Machine Simulator Codes

There are currently no expired Claw Machine Simulator codes.

Related: Race Clicker Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Claw Machine Simulator

Check out the tutorial below to quickly learn how the Claw Machine Simulator code redemption system works:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Claw Machine Simulator in Roblox. Complete the tutorial. Press the bear button. Click the cogwheel button. Hit the Enter Code button. Type a code into the text field. Press the Submit button to receive freebies.

How to Get More Claw Machine Simulator Codes

All the Claw Machine Simulator codes are on this list, so before you close this page, you should bookmark it and come back whenever you want to check if we added new codes to our active list. If you want to delve into social media platforms, then check out the links below:

Why Are My Claw Machine Simulator Codes Not Working?

Some of the Claw Machine Simulator codes on our list might have expired, which is one reason why you’re not getting goodies. However, you could have misspelled the code you typed in, so try to copy/paste them directly from this list to double-check.

What is Claw Machine Simulator?

Claw Machine Simulator is a fun clicker experience where you collect tokens to use on claw machines. There are various plushies that you can win, but you’ll need to be careful how you position the claw because you can quickly end up with empty air. Train your claw to fight bosses, which is the best way of getting even more tokens and tickets.

Get your hands on Maze Simulator Codes and Feed The Giant Codes to fill your digital inventory with various fantastic goodies.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy