Colombian Government Apologizes for Gay Luigi Controversy

The Colombian government has issued an apology to Nintendo fans everywhere after tweeting out that it hopes The Super Mario Bros Movie star Luigi is gay. Yes, you’re reading that right. Earlier this week, the official Twitter account for the Ministry of the Interior Colombia (MinInterior) sent out a tweet saying something along the lines of, “I hope Luigi is gay,” though it’s a bit more complicated than that. The post was quickly deleted but not before some followers could screenshot it, such as Twitter user Diana Saray Giraldo.

Si estás teniendo un mal día, piensa en el comunity del ⁦@MinInterior⁩ …. pic.twitter.com/kMf7w2WUdF — Diana Saray Giraldo (@DianaSaray) April 19, 2023

While it may appear as though MinInterior was simply expressing its wishes for gay Luigi, the translation shows that the tweet may have been a bit more malicious. As explained by Kotaku, “marica,” a word found in the original tweet, is often used in place of words like “dude” or “bro,” but it is also often used as a homophobic slur. The Colombian government’s tweet was almost surely sent out by mistake, likely by an account holder who forgot to switch profiles, but that does not negate the damage done.

The apology, again sent out from the government’s official Twitter account, specifically calls attention to its use of a homophobic slur but does not acknowledge its wishes for Luigi. While many of the account’s followers are still arguing over whether the apology is genuine, most are still confused about how something like this could happen in the first place.

Google Translate of the apology tweet follows: “We know it wasn’t the words, but we are aware that homophobia kills. That is why we are in favor of all initiatives that make the LGBTIQ+ population visible and we work so that their rights are guaranteed.”

Sabemos que no fueron las palabras, pero somos conscientes de que la homofobia mata. Por eso estamos a favor de todas las iniciativas que visibilicen a la población LGBTIQ+ y trabajamos para que sus derechos se garanticen. #SalvaUnCM https://t.co/9pObXcShXK — MinInterior Colombia (@MinInterior) April 19, 2023

MinInterior’s apology brings an end to a particularly weird moment in politics and Nintendo history. Be sure to stay tuned for any updates we might have on Colombia, video games, and Luigi, gay or otherwise.