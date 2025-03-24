Monopoly GO Dice Links Blue Lock Rivals Codes Assassin's Creed Shadows Ghoul://RE Kagune Tier List Roblox Game Codes inZOI Isn’t a Sims Killer… Yet
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
complete dead sails class tier list all classes guide
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Guides

Complete Dead Sails Class Tier List – All Classes Guide

Get to know all classes for another Roblox hit Dead Sails.
Image of Igor Mihaljević
Igor Mihaljević
|

Published: Mar 24, 2025 01:16 pm

If you loved the Dead Rails Roblox game get ready for another exciting adventure, but this time on a boat. Dead Sails is a fresh new title from Awesome Melon Games, now in a redesigned and updated version, with new classes, weapons, raids, an epic Kraken boss, and many other surprises. So, without further ado, let’s check our complete Dead Sails class tier list – all classes guide, and see which rule, and which suck.

Recommended Videos
complete dead sails class tier list all classes guide
Screenshot by The Escapist

Table of contents

Dead Sails All Classes Tier List

complete dead sails class tier list all classes guide
Screenshot by The Escapist

You start the game as a default class called The Nothing Role. If you opt for a new class, go to the class store marked purple and take a chance in the spinning procedure. Now, there are two types of spins, Regular and Lucky. The former costs 3 Dabloons per spin, and the latter can be additionally purchased and it offers far better chances.

Regular Spin

  • Common 62,5%
  • Rare 30,25%
  • Epic 7%
  • Legendary 0,25%

Lucky Spin

  • Rare 30,25%
  • Epic 64,75%
  • Legendary 5%

Be aware that the Dead Sails game can be quite annoying due to tough spinning chances, which seem harder to get than indicated. This is why we recommend new players start spinning for Epic and Legendary classes with at least 250 Dabloons in their pocket. In other words, be prepared for massive daily grinds

Common Classes Tier List

Class NameClass BuffsWhy This Tier?
Pirate Boat speed is increased by 20mp/h.The Pirate is B-Tier and the 2nd best starting class due to a highly usable speeding boost, throughout the entire game.
MinerSpawns with dynamite.The Miner is D-Tier because dynamite is a highly situational and deplorable weapon.

Rare Classes Tier List

Class NameClass BuffsWhy This Tier?
GunslingerSpawn with a random gun and ammo.The Gunslinger is so “meh” it has to be C-Tier. Better than Nothing, but hardly worth your Dabloons.
MedicSpawn with additional heals. The Healer is C-Tier because additional healing packs sound more effective than they are. A good buff sure, but not essential.

Epic Class Tier List

Class NameClass BuffsWhy This Tier?
PriestSpawn with 3 crosses and 1 holy water.The Priest is A-Tier and it’s probably the best class in the game when it comes to cost-availability ratio. With more people involved in the party, several Priests can be devastating in both combat and cash.

Legendary Classes Tier List

Class NameClass BuffsWhy This Tier?
Screw LooseHas more stamina and better speed.The Screw Loose is a B-Tier, shockingly, because stamina and speed are less important than it may seem when you start.
RichStarts with more cash and valuable items.The Rich is S-Tier because, like in real life, having a lot of cash opens a lot of doors.
PyromaniacTurns anything into a fuel, including junk and stuff.The Pyromaniac is A-Tier but could be B-Tier as well, depending on your play style. We give it an A because it saves a lot of time.
NecromancerRevives and recruits the mobs you kill.The Necromancer is S-Tier because it is probably the most powerful class in the game. Period.
TraderSells items for a higher price.The Trader is A-Tier due to the enormous amount of money it can generate over time.
SheriffGets a cool weapon right from the start. The Sheriff is A-Tier since being spawned with a mighty weapon helps a lot, but it’s not crucial for success.

Congrats, you have mastered our complete Dead Sails class tier list – all classes guide. But before you go, snatch some of our Dead Sails codes, and make a speedy early boat ride. Or, learn how to defeat the mighty Kraken in our Dead Sails Kraken guide.

Post Tag:
Roblox
roblox guides
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content
related content