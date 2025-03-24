If you loved the Dead Rails Roblox game get ready for another exciting adventure, but this time on a boat. Dead Sails is a fresh new title from Awesome Melon Games, now in a redesigned and updated version, with new classes, weapons, raids, an epic Kraken boss, and many other surprises. So, without further ado, let’s check our complete Dead Sails class tier list – all classes guide, and see which rule, and which suck.

Recommended Videos

Screenshot by The Escapist

Dead Sails All Classes Tier List

Screenshot by The Escapist

You start the game as a default class called The Nothing Role. If you opt for a new class, go to the class store marked purple and take a chance in the spinning procedure. Now, there are two types of spins, Regular and Lucky. The former costs 3 Dabloons per spin, and the latter can be additionally purchased and it offers far better chances.

Regular Spin

Common 62,5%

Rare 30,25%

Epic 7%

Legendary 0,25%

Lucky Spin

Rare 30,25%

Epic 64,75%

Legendary 5%

Be aware that the Dead Sails game can be quite annoying due to tough spinning chances, which seem harder to get than indicated. This is why we recommend new players start spinning for Epic and Legendary classes with at least 250 Dabloons in their pocket. In other words, be prepared for massive daily grinds.

Common Classes Tier List

Class Name Class Buffs Why This Tier? Pirate Boat speed is increased by 20mp/h. The Pirate is B-Tier and the 2nd best starting class due to a highly usable speeding boost, throughout the entire game. Miner Spawns with dynamite. The Miner is D-Tier because dynamite is a highly situational and deplorable weapon.

Rare Classes Tier List

Class Name Class Buffs Why This Tier? Gunslinger Spawn with a random gun and ammo. The Gunslinger is so “meh” it has to be C-Tier. Better than Nothing, but hardly worth your Dabloons. Medic Spawn with additional heals. The Healer is C-Tier because additional healing packs sound more effective than they are. A good buff sure, but not essential.

Epic Class Tier List

Class Name Class Buffs Why This Tier? Priest Spawn with 3 crosses and 1 holy water. The Priest is A-Tier and it’s probably the best class in the game when it comes to cost-availability ratio. With more people involved in the party, several Priests can be devastating in both combat and cash.

Legendary Classes Tier List

Class Name Class Buffs Why This Tier? Screw Loose Has more stamina and better speed. The Screw Loose is a B-Tier, shockingly, because stamina and speed are less important than it may seem when you start. Rich Starts with more cash and valuable items. The Rich is S-Tier because, like in real life, having a lot of cash opens a lot of doors. Pyromaniac Turns anything into a fuel, including junk and stuff. The Pyromaniac is A-Tier but could be B-Tier as well, depending on your play style. We give it an A because it saves a lot of time. Necromancer Revives and recruits the mobs you kill. The Necromancer is S-Tier because it is probably the most powerful class in the game. Period. Trader Sells items for a higher price. The Trader is A-Tier due to the enormous amount of money it can generate over time. Sheriff Gets a cool weapon right from the start. The Sheriff is A-Tier since being spawned with a mighty weapon helps a lot, but it’s not crucial for success.

Congrats, you have mastered our complete Dead Sails class tier list – all classes guide. But before you go, snatch some of our Dead Sails codes, and make a speedy early boat ride. Or, learn how to defeat the mighty Kraken in our Dead Sails Kraken guide.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy