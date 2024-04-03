Category:
Video Games
Guides

Content Warning Video Save Location: Where To Find Saved SpookTube Videos

Image of Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax
|
Published: Apr 3, 2024 01:00 pm
content warning save videos

Content Warning allows players to chase their dream of internet stardom by uploading haunting content to SpookTube, but those videos can also be exported from the game to the player’s PC. Here is how to find the Content Warning video location.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

Content Warning Saved Video Locations on PC

Content Warning videos saved from SpookTube are exported directly to the player’s desktop. They will all have a similar file name starting with content_warning.

If you’re like me, you likely scrolled through your Videos, Documents, and local game folder to try and find your COntent Warning videos. But they are saved right to your PC’s desktop, adding more clutter to your shortcuts and photos.

Can You Change The Video Save Location in Content Warning

No, players currently do not have the option to change where Content Warning videos are saved. Players have to manually sort their clips into folders for the time being.

That said, there is a mod on Thunderstore.io that allows you to set a custom save location. However, this requires the use of the Thunderstore mod manager.

How To Save Videos In Content Warning

When you’ve ended your exploration of the Old World and returned to the surface, drop your camera in the processing bin and retrieve the CD. Pop the CD into the TV and watch through the footage. At the end of the reel, the TV will ask the player to choose one of three options.

To save your video, hover your mouse over the Save Video option and press E. It will ask you to confirm, and that’s all it takes to download your videos from Content Warning to your PC.

Post Tag:
content warning
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article When is the next Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO? April 2024 Spotlight Hour Schedule
pokemon go spotlight hour
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
When is the next Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO? April 2024 Spotlight Hour Schedule
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Pokemon GO Rocket Guide: Team Leader Line-ups & Best Counters (April 2024)
pokemon GO team go rocket leaders
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Pokemon GO Rocket Guide: Team Leader Line-ups & Best Counters (April 2024)
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Pokemon GO Giovanni Team, Counters, & Shadow Legendary in April 2024
pokemon go giovanni header
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Pokemon GO Giovanni Team, Counters, & Shadow Legendary in April 2024
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When is the next Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO? April 2024 Spotlight Hour Schedule
pokemon go spotlight hour
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
When is the next Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO? April 2024 Spotlight Hour Schedule
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Pokemon GO Rocket Guide: Team Leader Line-ups & Best Counters (April 2024)
pokemon GO team go rocket leaders
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Pokemon GO Rocket Guide: Team Leader Line-ups & Best Counters (April 2024)
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Pokemon GO Giovanni Team, Counters, & Shadow Legendary in April 2024
pokemon go giovanni header
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Pokemon GO Giovanni Team, Counters, & Shadow Legendary in April 2024
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 3, 2024
Author
Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. He's honed his skills as a Pokemon trainer from a young age, and fell in love with the quirky, imaginative side of gaming shortly after. Fairfax has had bylines in Screen Rant and Dexerto, as well as The LaRue County Herald News. He accepts any and all pitches at [email protected].