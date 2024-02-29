Critical Role’s Daggerheart Reveals Open Beta Playtesting Schedule

In 2023, Matthew Mercer and Mica Burton announced Critical Role‘s first major foray into the realm of TTRPG development in a tantalizing “State of the Press” video, where they teased the Illuminated Worlds and Daggerheart roleplaying systems.

Recommended Videos

While Illuminated Worlds saw its first official release with Candela Obscura’s core rulebook, the fantasy system of Daggerheart remained a mystery to fans. But Critical Role‘s publishing branch, Darrington Press, has now promised that satiation of fans’ curiosity lies just on the horizon, with open beta playtesting for Daggerheart arriving on March 12.

Keen Critical Role viewers may have suspected a major roll-out was in store for March when the cast announced there wouldn’t be a new installment of the talk show 4-Sided Dive this February. It appears the team at Critical Role and its publishing wing have been amping up to bring a beta version of Daggerheart to players starting March 12. Lead Daggerheart designer Spenser Starke commented on the unique opportunity available to playtesters: “throughout the development process, we’ll make changes and release new versions of the game based on the feedback we receive, which means you’ll see the game take shape in real-time with us!”

There are three ways interested playtesters can engage with the beta version of Daggerheart: at home with downloadable resources, online through Demiplane, or in person at select Darrington Press guild stores. Corresponding links to all three methods of playtesting and further information about Daggerheart’s beta roll-out can be found on Darrington Press’ website. In addition to the material provided on the hotly anticipated TTRPG’s landing page, the Critical Role channel will be providing additional content for beta testers on March 12, including explainers and a live-streamed playtest with the cast.

The press release preempting Daggerheart’s upcoming open playtest period likewise granted insight into some of the mechanics that can be expected from the fantasy roleplaying game. Daggerheart is described as a character-forward TTRPG that utilizes d12s to determine the dualling forces of HOPE and FEAR. In addition to dice roles, Daggerheart‘s gameplay involves cards that elaborate elements of character, such as Ancestry and Community.

What sets Daggerheart apart from Critical Role‘s past TTRPG contributions, such as Candela Obscura and the one-page RPG A Familiar Problem, is its high fantasy setting. Made famous for their indelible mark on the Dungeons & Dragons actual-play scene (after previously running their home game in Pathfinder), Daggerheart presents Critical Role‘s first opportunity to plant an entirely new flag in the fantasy TTRPG landscape. And through the open beta test process, fans can have a voice in the final product as well.