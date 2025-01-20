Dalgona Simulator Codes (January 2025) [SQUID GAME]

Updated: January 20, 2025 Checked for new codes!

Masked men in pink tracksuits armed with automatic weapons guard the four doors with engraved shapes. You and your fellow players choose your shape by walking through the door and are given metal containers with your desired shape. What goes on next is faithfully depicted in Dalgona Simulator.

If you manage to carve out the given shape successfully, you’re free to advance. Make one mistake, and you’ll meet your end. Luckily, stakes aren’t as high in this Roblox game because it revolves around stacking as many successful carves as possible. With Dalgona Simulator codes, you’ll increase your chances of victory, unlock more upgrades, and climb the leaderboards with ease. Since this is only a part of the original experience, check out our Roblox Squid Game Codes article and collect valuable rewards in a fully-fledged game.

All Dalgona Simulator Codes List

Working Dalgona Simulator Codes

yummy : Use for a Square shape (New)

: Use for a Square shape release : Use for 25 Coins

: Use for 25 Coins hidden1: Use for 250 Coins

Expired Dalgona Simulator Codes

gold

clash

How to Redeem Dalgona Simulator Codes

Redeeming codes in Dalgona Simulator should be easy as pie if you follow the steps below:

Launch Dalgona Simulator in Roblox. Click the Codes button (1) on the left side. Type in a code into the Enter a Code text box (2). Click Enter (3) to redeem your code.

How to Get More Dalgona Simulator Codes

Go to X and drop a follow on the developer’s official profile (@aozwel), and join the Broken Mana Studios Discord server to keep up with all the latest news, updates, and events. You can also become a member of the Broken Mana Studios Roblox group, where the vibrant Dalgona Simulator community shares their thoughts and suggestions about improving the game.

All of the socials listed above are also great places to find new codes. However, with so many players going back and forth and filling up servers with hundreds of messages, good luck trying to scroll through all of them. If you’re only looking out for new codes, we’ve got you covered! Bookmark this article and remember to visit us every day. We’ll make sure to keep the code lists fresh every time you drop by.

Why Are My Dalgona Simulator Codes Not Working?

If you’re not sure why you can’t redeem a specific Dalgona Simulator code, we’re here to help. Firstly, make sure that your code is 100 percent correct, without any typos or hidden spaces. Second, check to see whether your code has expired, in which case you won’t be able to redeem it. Finally, consider the possibility that you’ve already redeemed your code at an earlier point in time and that you may have forgotten about it in the meantime.

What Is Dalgona Simulator?

Dalgona Simulator recreates the infamous second challenge from the Squid Game series. The object is to carve out the given geometrical shape from a Dalgona cookie using nothing but a toothpick but making sure not to break the cookie in the process.

Carving more cookies in a row will increase your streak, which boosts your cash rewards and lets you upgrade your stats. You can also use the coins you earned to buy more cookie shapes, fancy trails, cool skins, and better toothpicks to keep the streak going.

