Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Promo image for Squiddy Game.
Image via Really Squiddy
Category:
Video Games
Codes

Squiddy Game Codes (January 2025) [MINGLE]

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|

Published: Jan 14, 2025 04:28 am

Updated January 14, 2025

We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Most of us have debts to clear out and wish there was a way to get cash instantly. In Squiddy Game, you have a chance to get money at the snap of your fingers. Just kidding, you have to complete a few harmless minigames to earn cash.

Cash is always needed, everywhere, at any time, and if you have none, don’t worry, we got you covered. Just take a look at our list below and use the Squiddy Game codes to get free money. There are countless other Squid Game-inspired titles out there, and we have yet another list of The Squid Game Codes for you to check out.

All Squiddy Game Codes List

Active Squiddy Game Codes

  • 5kLikes: Use for x10k Cash (New)
  • 1millionvisists: Use for x10k Cash
  • 1kLikes: Use for x10k Cash

Expired Squiddy Game Codes

  • There are currently no expired Squiddy Game codes.

Related: Squid Game 2 Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Squiddy Game

The following tutorial will explain exactly how you should use the Squiddy Game code redemption system:

How to redeem Squiddy Game codes.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Run Squiddy Game in Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button.
  3. Type a code into the text area.
  4. Click the Claim button to receive freebies.

How to Get More Squiddy Game Codes

We add new Squiddy Game codes regularly, so bookmarking this article is the best way to go. If you’re looking to have multiple sources for information, then check out the Squiddy Game Discord and the Really Squiddy Roblox group.

Why Are My Squiddy Game Codes Not Working?

If you’re unable to use a code, then check it first for any spelling mistakes. Manually typing Squiddy Game codes can often lead to typos, but they’re thankfully easily avoidable if you copy/paste codes. If they still cease to work, then they’ve become inactive, which is sad. You can’t use expired codes anymore, but you can at least inform us about them.

What is Squiddy Game?

Since there are so many Squid Game-inspired titles on Roblox, you’re likely already introduced to the gameplay style. If not, the quickest explanation is that you complete tasks to survive in Squiddy Game. You complete these challenges with other players, competing against them to win cash.  

We have even more Squid Game-inspired titles, like our Roblox Squid Game Codes and Squid Game X Codes, which also have codes in them.

Post Tag:
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.