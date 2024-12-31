Squid Game X Codes (December 2024)

Updated December 31, 2024 We added new codes!

Can you survive the game of Green Light/Red Light? Will you be lucky enough not to get the umbrella cookie? This isn’t just a game where you compete for money; it’s a game where you compete for your life, and it’s called Squid Game X.

Play with style thanks to the Squid Game X codes. If you’re tired of the standard uniform, then claim free cash and open a few crates to get a chance to obtain cool cosmetics. I’ve prepared yet another list of Roblox Squid Game Codes for you all, so enjoy.

All Squid Game X Codes List

Active Squid Game X Codes

$100M$ : Use for x150 Cash

: Use for x150 Cash ^100MIL^ : Use for x100 Cash

: Use for x100 Cash *100KLIKES* : Use for x100 Cash

: Use for x100 Cash $100K$ : Use for x100 Cash

: Use for x100 Cash 20KCONC : Use for x50 Cash

: Use for x50 Cash SANTA : Use for x200 Cash

: Use for x200 Cash +80KLIKES+ : Use for x100 Cash

: Use for x100 Cash BAXTRIX : Use for x100 Cash

: Use for x100 Cash BAXTRIX_2: Use for x100 Cash

Expired Squid Game X Codes

UPDATE3RELEASE

10MIL

How to Redeem Codes in Squid Game X

Before you decide to join the deadliest game, first learn how to use the Squid Game X codes with the help of our guide below:

Run Squid Game X in Roblox. Press the blue bird button. Type a code into the pink textbox. Hit the Enter button to claim freebies.

How to Get More Squid Game X Codes

You should bookmark our list of Squid Game X codes. This article is the fastest option for finding codes, but there are always additional sources. You can join the Redifi Discord and Redifi Roblox group and follow the official X account (@alphaneuu).

Why Are My Squid Game X Codes Not Working?

When you stumble into trouble, double-check the Squid Game X codes for spelling errors. The easiest way to enter codes without making spelling errors is to copy/paste them. If you’re unable to claim goodies after, then you’ve discovered expired codes. If you’re not in a rush, make sure to contact us and let us know which code is inactive.

What is Squid Game X?

If you’re a Squid Game fan, you’ll already know what to expect in Squid Game X. If you’re not familiar with the Netflix series, then the key thing to understand is that this is a survival challenge game. You’ll be competing with a bunch of other players by completing specific tasks, or rather minigames, with the goal of surviving until the end.

