Squid Game 2 promo art
Image via Stealth Experiences
Squid Game 2 Codes (January 2025) [MINGLE]

Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Jan 13, 2025 03:26 am

Updated: January 13, 2025

We looked for new codes!

If you watched Squid Game and thought, “god, I wish that were me”—congratulations! You’ve missed the point. However, one has to admit that those challenges would indeed look fun, minus all the death. The Roblox game Squid Game 2 lets you enjoy the thrills from the safety of your house.

There is no easy money in this world. That’s what the show says, but I got too distracted looking for free Squid Game 2 codes. In the spirit of the source material, there aren’t any at the moment. Hopefully, the developer will add them in the future, so stay tuned! In the meantime, check out The Squid Game Codes, which is a similar game that does offer rewards.

All Squid Game 2 Codes List

Working Squid Game 2 Codes 

  • There are currently no working Squid Game 2 codes.

Expired Squid Game 2 Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Squid Game 2 codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Squid Game 2

How to redeem Squid Game 2 codes
Screenshot by The Escapist

The Squid Game 2 code redemption system doesn’t exist at the moment. If the situation changes in the future, we’ll add a how-to-redeem tutorial here to make the process as smooth as possible for you. For now, however, all we can do is wait.

How to Get More Squid Game 2 Codes?

If you want to stay in the loop with the news about Squid Game 2 codes, you may want to follow the developer’s X account (@RBLXStealth). To avoid having to deal with that infamous website, you can bookmark this page and revisit it occasionally to get the information about the status of the codes as fast as possible.

Why Are My Squid Game 2 Codes Not Working?

While the codes for this particular Squid Game-themed experience don’t exist, you may have found rewards for a similar game. Following the boom of the Netflix series, countless games with nearly identical titles cropped up across the platform, so be careful to find the correct one.

What Is Squid Game 2?

Squid Game 2 is a Roblox survival experience inspired by the popular Netflix thriller of the same name. You compete in a series of challenges based on the Korean kids’ games. The currently available modes include Red Light, Green Light, Squid Game, Mingle, Tag, and Impossible Glass Bridge. Complete these challenges to earn unique in-game rewards and achievements. More minigames are coming soon, so stay tuned!

