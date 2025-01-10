Forgot password
Squid Game Season 2 Codes (January 2025)

Published: Jan 10, 2025 03:21 am

Updated January 10, 2025

We added new codes!

The Squid Game Season 2 is just as terrifying as Season 1, but if you’re like Thanos, then you’ll have a blast. Forging alliances could be helpful, or you could push five people while playing green light/red light and play dirty.

You can also play the game with style thanks to the The Squid Game Season 2 codes. Get free Coins and open crates to earn yourself some cool cosmetics. Dive into Season 1 as well, but not before you redeem the Roblox Squid Game Codes.

All Squid Game Season 2 Codes List

Active Squid Game Season 2 Codes

  • ThanosVsFork: Use for x5k Coins

Expired Squid Game Season 2 Codes

  • There are currently no expired Squid Game Season 2 codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Squid Game Season 2

Before you start playing deadly games, you should check out the guide below to learn how to use the Squid Game Season 2 code redemption system:

How to redeem Squid Game Season 2 codes.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Join the Composure Games Roblox group.
  2. Launch Squid Game Season 2 in Roblox.
  3. Press the Codes button.
  4. Enter a code into the textbox.
  5. Hit the Confirm button to receive gifts.

How to Get More Squid Game Season 2 Codes

We already linked the Roblox group above, but there’s also another social media platform you can check out. It’s the Composure Games Discord, which also contains information about the Squid Game Season 2 codes. Additionally, you can bookmark this list before you go.

Why Are My Squid Game Season 2 Codes Not Working?

Redeeming Squid Game Season 2 codes is easier than doing the Honeycomb challenge, but you still might run into some issues. You should double-check the code you’ve entered for any typos and generally start copying/pasting codes to avoid spelling mistakes altogether. If this doesn’t work, then you’ve found an expired code, which you should inform us about.

What is Squid Game Season 2?

Since season 2 of the Squid Game series came out, it’s no surprise that there is also a Roblox game inspired by it called Squid Game Season 2. Just like in the Netflix series, you and other players have to survive completing various challenges.

If you enjoy competitive games and want to grab more codes, you should hop into our lists of Level Below Codes and Murder Mystery 2 Codes.

Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.