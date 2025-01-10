Squid Game Season 2 Codes (January 2025)

Updated January 10, 2025 We added new codes!

The Squid Game Season 2 is just as terrifying as Season 1, but if you’re like Thanos, then you’ll have a blast. Forging alliances could be helpful, or you could push five people while playing green light/red light and play dirty.

You can also play the game with style thanks to the The Squid Game Season 2 codes. Get free Coins and open crates to earn yourself some cool cosmetics. Dive into Season 1 as well, but not before you redeem the Roblox Squid Game Codes.

All Squid Game Season 2 Codes List

Active Squid Game Season 2 Codes

ThanosVsFork: Use for x5k Coins

Expired Squid Game Season 2 Codes

There are currently no expired Squid Game Season 2 codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Squid Game Season 2

Before you start playing deadly games, you should check out the guide below to learn how to use the Squid Game Season 2 code redemption system:

Join the Composure Games Roblox group. Launch Squid Game Season 2 in Roblox. Press the Codes button. Enter a code into the textbox. Hit the Confirm button to receive gifts.

How to Get More Squid Game Season 2 Codes

We already linked the Roblox group above, but there’s also another social media platform you can check out. It’s the Composure Games Discord, which also contains information about the Squid Game Season 2 codes. Additionally, you can bookmark this list before you go.

Why Are My Squid Game Season 2 Codes Not Working?

Redeeming Squid Game Season 2 codes is easier than doing the Honeycomb challenge, but you still might run into some issues. You should double-check the code you’ve entered for any typos and generally start copying/pasting codes to avoid spelling mistakes altogether. If this doesn’t work, then you’ve found an expired code, which you should inform us about.

What is Squid Game Season 2?

Since season 2 of the Squid Game series came out, it’s no surprise that there is also a Roblox game inspired by it called Squid Game Season 2. Just like in the Netflix series, you and other players have to survive completing various challenges.

