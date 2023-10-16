Daredevil’s Charlie Cox Cosplayed at NYCC as Bluey

Daredevil actor Charlie Cox showed up to New York Comic-Con (NYCC) 2023 in full-on cosplay attire – but he didn’t dress up as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen.

Instead of cosplaying as Daredevil – or any other superhero, for that matter – Cox walked the show floor as Bluey, the small Blue Heeler puppy from the children’s show of the same name. He went all out, wearing what seems to be cardboard ears, a blue onesie, and, yes, blue and yellow face paint. One fan even spotted him wearing an off-putting tail.

He’s barely recognizable under the Bluey get-up, but there’s no denying that its Cox when you take a closer look. X user @hails1997 attended NYCC and managed to grab a picture with the actor after he singled her out for her Elektra cosplay.

meeting Charlie Cox when I’m cosplaying as Elektra and he’s cosplaying as Bluey was not how I thought this would happen, but the universe sure is mysterious pic.twitter.com/EavO80DwcE — hailee 👻🎃 (@hails1997) October 14, 2023

It might be a bit strange to see Cox wearing bluey cosplay, but shockingly, the Daredevil actor has expressed interest in dressing up as the animated children’s character before. During a talking at Fan Expo Canada 2023, he, along with Daredevil co-star Vincent D’Onofrio, spoke at a panel for Marvel fans. When asked what he would dress up as at a convention, there was one anthropomorphic animal on his mind: “I’d like to do Bluey.” We should have listened to his warning.

Cox might have made a name for himself as the best Bluey cosplay at NYCC, but there are a few people that know him better as Daredevil. He first appeared as Marvel’s crime-fighting superhero in 2015 with the premiere of Netflix’s Daredevil series. That show went on to receive a total of three seasons, with Cox appearing in various spinoff projects for the platform in the years between. After years of silence regarding his portrayal as the character, Cox made a brief, surprise appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The cameo signaled hope for those wishing to see Cox return as Daredevil once again. Although Marvel did eventually confirm that the actor will reprise his role in an upcoming Disney+ show titled Daredevil: Born Again, the show has recently run into trouble. Just last week, a report from The Hollywood Reporter emerged, saying that Disney let the series’ writers and directors go. It’s said that less than half of the show’s episodes had already been shot, with the new change in direction essentially set to start the whole process over from scratch.

Time will tell if Daredevil: Born Again will live up to expectations. However, even if it doesn’t, that won’t make Cox’s Bluey cosplay any less perfect.