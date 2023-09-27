Dave the Diver Dev Reveals AAA-style Zombie Survival Game

Dave the Diver developer MINTROCKET is making a huge departure with its next project. The team has today revealed NAKWON: Last Paradise, a zombie survival game with a focus on stealth. The reveal comes alongside a trailer that is riddled with jank but still shows off the high-class aspirations of the title.

The trailer shows a look of the PvPvE gameplay that is the foundation of NAKWON: Last Paradise. It’s set against the backdrop of an apocalyptic Seoul, with zombies reminiscent of those from I Am Legend in the way they seem to hibernate before attacking quickly. The game throws up a couple of twists on zombies. Firstly, they retain all of their human strength and awareness, hunting during the day and sleeping at night. Secondly, they’re truly immortal and can only be temporarily disabled rather than killed outright.

The goal with the game is to create a tense environment in which players must scavenge for resources in the Yeouido quarantine zone with the aim of gaining enough money to increase their Citizen Grade. This, in turn, allows you access to better equipment. The design will hew towards an extraction shooter-styled approach, where you have to survive the trips to reap the rewards.

NAKWON: Last Paradise has been in development for less than a year (which explains why things still look so rough), and the team has opted for an early reveal because “getting community feedback is going to be very important to us,” said game director Jang Kyoung Han. So far, development has focused on the scouting aspect, with the team yet to begin fully implementing the simulation systems, which will be about using the resources you’ve collected to ensure your survival.

Despite the very early state of the game, MINTROCKET plans to host a pre-alpha test before the end of 2023 to give players an idea of what to expect and gather feedback. We’re intrigued to find out more, so make sure to check back for all the latest on NAKWON: Last Paradise.