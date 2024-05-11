Who Is Still Together From Love Is Blind Season 3? Answered

The Netflix dating reality show Love Is Blind has been giving singles a chance at finding love since it premiered in 2020. The third season touched down in Texas, opening the pods to residents of the Lone Star State. But which of the couples from Love Is Blind Season 3 are still together?

Recommended Videos

Who is Still Together From Love Is Blind Season 3?

Brennon and Alexa

Via Netflix

Love Is Blind contestant Brennan Lemieux claims that he knew Alexa Alfia was the one for him from the moment they met. After only a few dates in the pods, the couple pursued an exclusive relationship, with Brennan confessing his love for Alexa and proposing shortly afterwards.

Despite a few bumps in the road (mostly due to their relative financial standings and religious views), Brennan and Alexa made it to the altar and tied the knot on the Love Is Blind Season 3 finale. The couple recently returned for the Season 6 Reunion, and revealed that they are not only still together but also expecting their first child. This makes Brennan and Alexa the first couple on the show to become pregnant.

Matt and Colleen

Via Netflix

Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed eventually made it to the altar in the Love Is Blind Season 3 finale, but their road was not without challenges. In the pods, Colleen connected with two other contestants, and a poolside conversation with her castmate Barnett led to Matt nearly breaking off the relationship because of trust issues. Matt and Colleen eventually reconciled, but the couple decided to not live together after their nuptials for financial reasons.

Matt and Colleen returned for the Love Is Blind Season 6 Reunion and revealed that they are still together. Additionally, the couple has finally moved in together as they approach their three year anniversary, and are happily adapting to the change.

Love Is Blind Seasons 1-6 are now streaming on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more