Red Swan Episode 5 Release Date Confirmed

Red Swan is an excellent new Korean drama series that has quickly developed a respectable following. After only four episodes, the show’s combination of revenge and romance has captivated audiences, who are now eagerly waiting to see more. Here’s the confirmed release date of Red Swan Episode 5.

When Does Red Swan Episode 5 Come Out?

The first two episodes of Red Swan premiered together on July 3rd. Since then, episodes of the amazing K-drama series have been released two at a time weekly, with Episodes 3-4 coming out July 10th. This is excellent news for fans of the show, as it not only means that Episode 5 will come out on July 17th but that Episode 6 will drop at the same time. Red Swan is currently scheduled for 10 episodes, meaning that the remaining episodes will all be released by the end of this month.

Episodes 5-6 – July 17th

Episodes 7-8 – July 24th

Episodes 9-10 – July 31st

What Is Red Swan About?

Red Swan begins with the story of Oh Wan-soo, who becomes a world-famous golfer after beginning her life in poverty. Her new status attracts the heir of the Hwain Group, Kim Yong-guk, and the two are eventually married, largely because of Wan-soo’s struggles to pay off the debts her mother has incurred. Unfortunately, Yong-guk doesn’t turn out to be the greatest husband, and Wan-soo soon finds out that he is unfaithful. Nevertheless, she decides to stay with him, eventually becoming the chairman of the Hwain Group and gaining worldwide popularity due to her generous and altruistic nature.

Years later, Wan-soo has become a Goodwill Ambassador and is caught in the middle of a gunfight. During the deadly conflict, her life is saved by Seo Do-yoon, a former policeman who is part of the Hwain Group’s security team. Do-yoon takes on the responsibility of keeping Wan-soo alive after their harrowing experience together. During the course of their experiences together, Wan-soo begins to develop romantic feelings for her bodyguard – who may have an ulterior motive for working for the Hwain Group.

The role of Oh Wan-soo is played by award-winning actress Kim Ha-neul, while Seo Do-yoon is played by Rain, aka Jung Ji-hoon, a South Korean singer and actor who won an MTV Movie Award for his role in 2009’s Ninja Assassin. The series is written by Choi Yoon-jung and directed by Park Hong-kyun.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Red Swan Episode 5.

Red Swan is streaming on Disney+ and Hulu, with new episodes dropping on Wednesdays.

