Deadliest Catch Season 20 Episode 5 Release Date Confirmed

The Discovery Channel’s documentary series Deadliest Catch has been chronicling the perils of Alaska crab fishing since the show debuted in 2005. Now, the show recently sailed into Season 20. So, when does Deadliest Catch Season 20, Episode 5 come out?

When Does Deadliest Catch Season 20 Episode 5 Come Out?

Deadliest Catch Season 20 premiered on June 11th, with new episodes airing Tuesdays on the Discovery Channel. Episode 5 will air on Tuesday, July 16th.

Although Deadliest Catch airs on Discovery, there are still streaming options available, with the latest season available on Philo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling. All of these services offer specials for new customers, and some even include free trials.

How Is Deadliest Catch Season 20 Different From Previous Seasons?

Deadliest Catch has been a hit for years, earning 59 Emmy nominations over its nearly 20-year history. However, this doesn’t mean that the newest season isn’t offering anything new, as this season is already proving to be different from those that have come before.

One of the biggest changes of Deadliest Catch Season 20 is the noticeable absence of the Cornelia Marie, the crab fishing boat that has been featured prominently for most of the series. This was due to Discovery cutting ties with one of the owners of the boat due to serious legal issues.

Additionally, this season marks the reopening of the Red King Crab fishery, which leads to fierce competition between the different commercial fishing crews. This adds a new dynamic to Deadliest Catch that makes one of the world’s most dangerous professions even more so, as the crabbers struggle against each other (and a competitive timeframe) to make their living. Even worse, the sea itself becomes another adversary to the brave fishermen as winter storms intensify due to an El Niño weather pattern that makes the already hazardous sea conditions in Alaska even worse.

The Captains of the various vessels are facing a number of unique challenges as well, bringing a sense of drama to Deadliest Catch Season 20 in addition to the perils they face. Captain Jake Anderson loses his boat, The Saga, and has to humbly return to working under his mentor, Captain Sig Hansen; Captain “Wild Bill” Wichrowski fights for his life against the medical news he received at the end of the previous season; and Captain Johnathan Hillstrand comes out of retirement and returns to the Time Bandit in hopes of fulfilling a million dollar quota. It is human stories like these that help explain why Deadliest Catch has been around so long.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Deadliest Catch Season 20, Episode 5.

New Episodes of Deadliest Catch Season 20 air on Tuesdays on The Discovery Channel.

