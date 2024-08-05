Days With My Stepsister Episode 6 Release Date Confirmed

Days With My Stepsister has continued to stand out in this season of anime with beautiful visuals and a slower pace than what’s expected of the romance genre. With the season close to reaching the halfway point, when can we expect Days With My Stepsister Episode 6 to be released?

When Does Days With My Stepsister Episode 6 Come Out?

Days With My Stepsister Episode 6 will be released on Thursday, August 8, 2024. If you’re a big fan of the show and want to watch the new episode the moment it comes out, below you’ll find a list of release dates in different time zones:

Thursday, August 8, 2024, 5:30 AM PT

Thursday, August 8, 2024, 6:30 AM MT

Thursday, August 8, 2024, 7:30 AM CST

Thursday, August 8, 2024, 8:30 AM EST

The show is available to stream on Crunchyroll, with different membership tiers for you to try in order to watch the series. With the season having an order of 12 episodes, the upcoming Days With My Stepsister Episode 6 will serve as the halfway point of the series, and you won’t want to miss it.

What Happens in Days With My Stepsister Episode 5?

Days With My Stepsister Episode 5, titled “A Late Show and the Real Deal,” placed a heavy focus on Yuta’s relationship with his co-worker Shiori and how the two go to a late-night showing of a movie together after they get off work. The series, up to this point, has only focused on Yuta’s friendship with his, you guessed it, step-sister and it was interesting to see how there is a potential romance between him and his slightly older co-worker. What’s even more fascinating about the episode is how the anime production staff went to great lengths in animating the movie that the characters are seeing in the episode.

The leisurely pace of Episode 5 makes the slight awkwardness in Yuta’s relationship with his stepsister Saki that much more tense, especially as she goes to her place of work and meets Shiori. The teaser for Episode 6 shows Yuta interacting with one of Saki’s friends, so it will be interesting to see where that leads, too.

