Jujutsu Kaisen: Is There a Shinjuku Incident Anime?

Jujutsu Kaisen is nearing the end of its serialization, and its final arc revolves around the Shinjuku Incident. Given that the last arc adapted into the Jujutsu Kaisen anime was the Shibuya Incident, when can we expect a Shinjuku Incident anime?

Is There a Shinjuku Incident Jujutsu kaisen Anime?

At the time of this writing, there currently isn’t an anime adaptation of the Shinjuku Showdown arc. Jujutsu Kaisen’s last arc is the most action-packed thus far, making the Shibuya Incident (which aired as season 2 of the anime in 2023) look much more tame in comparison. Given that Gege Akutami plans to end the series with this arc, it’s no surprise that it is as massive in scale as it ended up being. Nearly every character that’s been introduced in the series (that’s alive) has shown up in some capacity, as all the characters attempt to fight and kill Sukuna, the King of Curses.

Unfortunately, it may be a while until the Shinjuku Showdown arc receives an anime adaptation. As it stands, Season 2 of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime only adapted the Shibuya Incident arc. There are still several other stories that need to be adapted into the anime before the Shinjuku Showdown could get an adaptation, and they are as follows:

Itadori’s Extermination Arc

Perfect Preparation Arc

Culling Games Arc

At the pace the anime is currently going, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Shinjuku Incident would not be adapted until a potential fourth or fifth season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. Another exciting possibility is that Studio MAPPA will take the route the Demon Slayer anime did and make the final arc of the manga a feature film. However, it’s just too early to tell, as the third season of Jujutsu Kaisen doesn’t even have an official episode count yet.

So, that is the answer to whether or not there is a Jujutsu Kaisen Shinjuku Incident anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen can be read on VIZ and other platforms, and the anime can be streamed on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

