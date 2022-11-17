Publisher Deep Silver and developer Dambuster Studios have delayed the release date of Dead Island 2 by “just 12 short weeks” to April 28, 2023. The release date was previously set for February 3, 2023.

They offered the following in explanation, among other things: “The irony of delaying Dead Island 2 is not lost on us, and we are as disappointed as you undoubtedly are. The delay is just 12 short weeks and development is on the final straight now; we’re going to take the time we need to make sure we can launch a game we’re proud to launch.”

Despite the release date being delayed, there will be a Dead Island 2 showcase on December 6 on YouTube and Twitch that will premiere a new trailer and gameplay. We know a good amount about the game already though, following its official reveal at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 this past August. It will offer “brutal melee sandbox” combat across a cinematic co-op adventure with RPG elements in a zombie-ridden Los Angeles. There will also be six characters to play as, each with a unique personality and customizable skills that can be re-speced at will.

When it does launch in April 2023, Dead Island 2 will arrive on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC via Epic Games Store.