Death Bumper Car Codes (April 2024)

Jump into a cart and start slamming your opponents, but be careful to avoid the hot lava beneath your tires as you drive around the arena. Use Death Bumper Car codes to get Coins and customize your vehicle with powerful weapons to knock everyone off of the map. 

All Death Bumper Car Codes List

Active Death Bumper Car Codes

  • welcome: Use for x300 Coins
  • groupgift: Use for x300 Coins

Expired Death Bumper Car Codes

  • There are currently no expired Death Bumper Car codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Death Bumper Car

To redeem codes in Death Bumper Car, use our handy guide below:

  1. Open Death Bumper Car in Roblox.
  2. Press the cogwheel icon in the upper-left corner to open the settings.
  3. Click the Gift Code button to open the code redemption box.
  4. Type the code into the text box.
  5. Press Use to claim the reward.

If you want to grab more codes for other titles, check out our The Ride Codes and Drag Project Codes articles here on The Escapist. 

