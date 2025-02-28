Forgot password
Decide or Die Codes (February 2025)

First things first—the name of the game is misleading. I decided I didn’t want to die, and somehow, I’m still dead. Decide or Die is more about luck than making serious conscious strategies. It’s the most lethal version of Rock Paper Scissors, inspired by the Korean hit series Squid Game.

Decide or Die codes won’t help you trick luck, but they’ll let you buy a whole array of colorful guns. You can claim free cash and purchase all kinds of cosmetics in the shop. Who said that death couldn’t be fun? If you want to test your skills in other fatal games, get ready by redeeming the Shrimp Game Codes from our list!

All Decide or Die Codes List

Working Decide or Die Codes 

  • DOD: Use for 50 Cash
  • CLASSIC: Use for 100 Cash

Expired Decide or Die Codes 

  • VALENTINES

How to Redeem Codes in Decide or Die

Follow our steps listed below to redeem Decide or Die codes:

How to redeem Decide or Die codes
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Decide or Die on Roblox.
  2. Click the Rewards button on the right side of the screen.
  3. Press the Code button in the top-right corner of the Rewards menu.
  4. Paste a code into the Enter Code text box.
  5. Hit Enter on your keyboard to receive your reward.

How to Get More Decide or Die Codes?

If you’re looking for the most convenient way to get new Decide or Die codes, hit CTRL+D to bookmark this page. All you have to do is visit from time to time and pick up the latest rewards. The other way to stay in the loop is to keep up with the game’s socials, such as the Decide or Die Discord server and the Final Move Studios Roblox group.

Why Are My Decide or Die Codes Not Working?

Typos are the most common issue when it comes to redeeming Decide or Die codes. Be careful when entering your code, or simply copy and paste it from our list instead. Most of these rewards aren’t permanent, as well. To avoid missing out, make sure to claim them as soon as possible.

What Is Decide or Die?

Decide or Die is a Roblox game of luck, an unholy matrimony between Rock Paper Scissors and Russian Roulette. Face other players and a short series of minigames, trying to survive as long as possible. Winning will reward you with cash you can use to purchase new cosmetics, such as gun variations and tables.

