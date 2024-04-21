Demand for Fallout Mods Is Surging, Nexus Mods Can’t Keep Up

Prime Video’s Fallout continues to drive sales for the franchise, sending Fallout 4 to the top of the charts and New Vegas to a new all-time player peak. This also means a massive surge of fans are trying to download Fallout mods, causing popular mod site Nexus Mods to post a heavy traffic notification dedicated to the show.

Nexus mods is currently experiencing very heavy traffic. According to them, the popularity of #FalloutOnPrime is the main culprit.



Mindblowing. 🤯@NexusSites pic.twitter.com/7Ghb5xWWzh — Fallout News (@FO4News) April 20, 2024

According to the Nexus Mod status page, Nexus Mods is experiencing heavier traffic than usual due to the popularity of the Fallout show. “We have deployed extra resources where possible and we are monitoring the uptime and performance across the network,” the message read. This explains the recent increase in partial outages and slow performance across the site. After a couple of minutes of browsing mods myself, the slow load times were glaringly obvious.

At the time of writing, Steamdb has reported that New Vegas has over 40,000 concurrent players and Fallout 4 currently has over 160,000. With the influx of old and new fans, it’s no surprise that everyone wants to download mods, especially ones that bring in elements of the show, such as Lucy’s Vault-Tec backpack or a character preset for Maximus. Similar to games like Skyrim and Baldur’s Gate 3, modding is a large part of the Fallout community.

The Prime series might not be the only culprit driving traffic, though. A next-gen update was recently announced for Fallout 4, bringing performance enhancements and new in-game content, including the “Echoes of the Past” questline, Hellfire Power Armor, new Workshop items, and more. Combined with the show’s success, this new announcement has also spurred fan interest in the game. Plus, new updates usually come with mod compatibility issues, so Nexus Mods might see another wave of performance issues when that Fallout 4 update drops.

Fallout Season 1 is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

