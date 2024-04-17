fallout 4 nextgen enclave
Fallout 4 Next-Gen Update Release Date & New Content Details

Published: Apr 17, 2024

Nearly nine years after its global release, Fallout 4 is set to receive a next-gen update following the massive success of the Fallout television series. This update not only features enhanced graphics and performance but also introduces official new content for vault dwellers to get their grubby little hands on.

Fallout 4 Next-Gen Update Release Date

fallout 4 next gen update guns

According to a blog post from Bethesda, the Fallout 4 next-gen update will be released on April 25. There isn’t a set time for the update, so players will have to keep their eyes peeled and download queue open until Todd Howard gives the word.

Which Platforms is the Next-Gen Update For?

The update is for consoles in both current and last generations. The performance-enhancing updates are exclusive to Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. However, the new in-game content will also be added in a free update to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles.

That said, the “update” on next-gen consoles will require a fresh install of a native game application.

How Much Does The Next-Gen Update Cost?

The Next-Gen Fallout update is free for those who already own a copy of Fallout 4. So, if you own a PlayStation 4 copy of Fallout 4 on your PlayStation 5, you will gain access to the next-gen update for free when it releases.

However, if you don’t own a copy of the game, you will need to purchase the base game for the next-gen update.

New Content Included With The Next-Gen Update

fallout 4 halloween decor

First and foremost, the next-gen update includes an array of performance enhancements for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. There are two modes you can switch between depending on how you like your gameplay: Performance Mode and Quality Mode. Players can enjoy 60 FPS with enhanced resolution and updates to the game’s stability.

Enclave Remnants

As far as in-game content, players can enjoy the following:

  • “Echoes of the Past” questline
  • Enclave Colonel uniform
  • Enclave Weapon Skins
  • Enclave Armor Skins
  • Tesla Cannon
  • Hellfire Power Armor
  • X-02 Power Armor
  • Heavy Incinerator
  • Several workshop items

Makeshift Weapon Pack

This bit of content turns everyday items into more unconventional weapons, including a nail gun, a piggy bank, and a baseball launcher.

Halloween Workshop

38 new Halloween decorations will be added to Fallout 4, allowing players to decorate their settlements with even more spooky, festive decor.

And that’s everything we know about the Fallout 4 next-gen update!

Fallout 4
