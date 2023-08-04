Devolver Digital Will Delay Your Favorite Indie Games Next Week with Devolver Delayed

Devolver Digital has announced Devolver Delayed, a Nintendo Direct-style presentation that exists solely to reveal release date delays for upcoming indie games. The publishing company has never been one to stick to the script, but this latest move is so bizarre that no other company has ever done it before. We don’t know much about the schedule-changing showcase other than it will reveal longer waits for some of the games in its lineup. If there are enough titles to justify this first-of-its-kind presentation, we can probably expect to feel some weird blend of excitement and disappointment when Devolver Delayed premieres on Monday, August 7, at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET.

Join us next week for Devolver Delayed, the first ever showcase celebrating games that are courageously moving into 2024. August 7 at 8AM Pacifichttps://t.co/jw0wwIH6fM pic.twitter.com/kNa0SFVETM — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) August 4, 2023

Judging by Devolver Digital’s announcement on social media, it sounds like many of the delay announcements will see games being moved from a 2023 launch to a 2024 launch. Currently, the publisher’s schedule is pretty packed, with games like The Plucky Squire, Gunbrella, Skate Story, Wizard with a Gun, The Talos Principle 2, and Pepper Grinder all slated to arrive sometime before the year is out – for now. It’s probably safe to expect delays for some of these titles, but knowing Devolver Digital, it’ll be hard to know what to expect until we actually see the event for ourselves. Meanwhile, the description box for the Devolver Delayed YouTube premiere page doesn’t offer many clues about the presentation: “Enjoy the art of video game delays and find out which of your most anticipated Devolver Digital published games are moving to next year! The future’s future is here today.”

Devolver Digital hasn’t officially announced how long the presentation will be. However, Wario64 mentioned on Twitter that the video will contain a whopping three minutes of delays, with the publisher’s official account teasing that this length is indeed accurate. For more on whatever nonsense Devolver Digital is cooking up with Devolver Delayed, be sure to stay tuned for updates.