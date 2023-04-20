Diablo IV Server Slam Weekend Set for May for All Players

Blizzard Entertainment has announced a Diablo 4 Server Slam for May 12 – 14, 2023, which will be available to all players on PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC, including console couch co-op, plus crossplay and cross-progression across all platforms. It will contain the Prologue and all of Act I, with Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, and Sorcerer classes available. The Diablo 4 Server Slam weekend will contain differences from the previous beta though, as explained directly by Blizzard below:

Any character progress made during the Early Access and Open Beta weekends will not carry over to Server Slam. Additionally, any character progress made during Server Slam will not carry over to launch.

Players may level up their characters to Level 20 , after which you will cease to gain Ability Points, but can continue to slay demons and earn alluring gear.

, after which you will cease to gain Ability Points, but can continue to slay demons and earn alluring gear. The Legendary Item drop rate has been altered to reflect the drop rate that will be present in the launch version of Diablo IV.

The version of Diablo IV available during Server Slam will include all the bug fixes and updates detailed in our Open Beta Retrospective blog.

What you play will be “very close to the launch version of the game,” meaning there aren’t major changes left to be made to its design. But as a live-service game, updates will continue to arrive nonetheless.

Defeat Ashava for a Mount Trophy During the Diablo 4 Server Slam Weekend This May

For the Server Slam, if you are specifically level 20 and defeat Ashava, you will earn the Cry of Ashava mount trophy. The developers cut part of Ashava’s horn off, added some gilding and metalwork, and made it a nice trophy you can carry around on your horse. There are some additional details in the screen capture from a Blizzard livestream below. (Blizzard notes its next livestream will arrive in May.)

The Diablo 4 Server Slam will officially begin at 3:00 p.m. ET / noon PT on Friday, May 12 and end at 3:00 p.m. ET / noon PT on Sunday, May 14.