Best Dice Kits and Towers for D&D

Once you start playing Dungeons & Dragons, amassing a Dragon-like hoard of dice is basically inevitable. Whether you’re looking for your first set of dice, your 100th, or a great dice tower, we’ve got some recs to make your next session really shine.
Best Dice Sets and Dice Towers for your D&D Campaign
We give you permission to treat yourself to a new dice kit or tower, and these will definitely scratch that shiny new dice itch. Sadly, while we can promise they look super cool, we can’t guarantee they’ll help you roll more Natural 20s.
10. Rubber Duck Dice Set
Turns out, the function of a rubber duck is helping you roll Nat 20’s. These resin dice have adorable rubber duckies in the center, perfect for adding a touch of whimsy to your latest TPK. Also great for Druids with a sense of humor about their next Wild Shape.
9. Crow Dice Tower
We all know at least one spooky gamer who needs to roll their dice through a crow familiar. D&D might not have an official Witch class, but Pathfinder does. I’m just saying.
8. Purple & White Glitter Resin Dice Set
If you envision your spells cast in spectacular purple a la Gale of Waterdeep or Agatha Harkness, you need this set of beautiful purple dice immediately. They come in a protective metal case, ready to gift or add to your dice hoard.
7. Hammer Dice Tower & Carrying Case
If you’ve ever asked “Am I worthy?” this Mjilnor-inspired dice tower slash holder is here to help you roll that Charisma check and find out. Great for whimsy or for that definitely-not-Thor character build you’ve been itching to try out. As a bonus, you’ll get a shiny new set of 7 dice along with it.
6. Liquid Core Dragon’s Eye Dice Set
Channel your inner Dragonborn with this dice set featuring a Dragon’s Eye liquid core. These gorgeous dice will almost make you less mad when you fail those checks. Almost.
5. Tavern Mug Cup Holder & Dice Tower
Keep your favorite soda cool all session long in this inventive cup holder that doubles as a dice tower. Space on the table is always at a premium, so make your drink and your dice tower one and the same. It also comes with a random set of dice to add to your collection.
4. Cup of Illusion Dice Shaker & Dice Kit
Why opt for a cool way to roll your dice or a cool set of dice when you can get both? This D&D dice set comes with five different complete sets of dice in a beautiful Cup of Illusion case that doubles as a dice shaker.
3. 3D Printed Dragon’s Egg Dice Set
Put the dragon in Dungeons & Dragons with a dice set that comes inside a dragon egg. These dice sets arrive inside a dragon’s egg carrying case, with a fidget-toy-worthy dragon alongside. Perfect for the friend who can’t stop asking to roll checks to ride the dragons.
2. Call of Cthulu Light-Up Dice Tower
Whether your TTRPG crew is more into Call of Cthulu or you just love the spooky vibe, this is an investment piece waiting to find the right group. It’s officially licensed for the horror RPG, and Cthulu’s eyes light up to really up the spook factor of your dice rolls.
1. Wiz Dice 140 Piece Set with Bag of Devouring Storage Bag
This is the dice kit you need if you’re trying to provide for the entire table. This kit comes with 20 complete 7-dice sets in multiple colors, all inside a Bag of Devouring-themed holding bag, adding an extra layer of D&D-themed fun.
Published: Oct 2, 2024 09:59 pm