Dimension 20’s Brennan Lee Mulligan Reveals Some Special Guests for His Upcoming Tour (Exclusive)

Many people are probably aware that Dimension 20, the much-beloved anthology TTRPG actual play series hosted on Dropout by Brennan Lee Mulligan, has a tour coming up. But did you know he’s also weaving in a couple of improv shows with his wife that still have tickets available?

Rolling a Nat 20

BIGGER! with Brennan and Izzy is coming to the UK in April, with one show on April 16th in Glasgow in Scotland and another on the 19th in London. Both gigs currently have tickets on sale, and frankly, we think that’s preposterous. Then again, we also happen to know who some of the guests are going to be. And while we love a good secret, we also wanted to share it with you.

In fact, we got an exclusive from Brennan Lee Mulligan himself. “We have yet to announce some special guests,” Mulligan said. “Although you know, I’d be happy to give you a little scoop here. We will have Ally Beardsley and Zac Oyama joining us on stage both for BIGGER! in Glasgow and for the one in London at the Hackney Empire. We will have some more guests joining us as well. We’ll have some guests monologist coming to provide stories for us to do the scenes off of, it’s gonna be a fu**ing ball man. We could not be more excited.”

Dimension 20 fans will know both Beardsley and Oyama as part of the core group of players there. In fact, for the most recent season of Dimension 20, which is Fantasy High Junior Year, both of them pick up their characters for the third time. Oyama plays Gorgug, a half-orc barbarian/artificer with a love of heavy metal in both music and weapon forms, and Beardsley plays the ever-chaotic Kristen, who is a cleric with a commitment problem to their gods and who’s recently gotten into weightlifting and protein drinks.

Dropout regulars will also recognize Brenna, Izzy, Zac, and Ally as some of the finest Game Changer contestants, with all of them providing some of the most entertaining skits and bits in the show. We’re incredibly excited to see anything and everything from both the Dimension 20 and BIGGER! part of this UK tour, and if you’re able to go to any of the shows, it sounds like they’ll be an absolute blast from start to finish in just about every possible way.