Fantasy High: Junior Year Trailer Brings Back Dimension 20’s Bad Kids

Hoot Growl! Class is back in session for Aguefort Adventuring Academy’s Bad Kids in the trailer for Dimension 20’s highly anticipated next season, Fantasy High: Junior Year.

Game Master extraordinaire Brennan Lee Mulligan welcomes both audiences and players back to the world of Dimension 20’s inaugural campaign for Fantasy High: Junior Year. Siobhan Thompson, Emily Axford, Lou Wilson, Brian Murphy, Ally Beardsley, and Zac Oyama each pull up familiar chairs at the table, reprising their intrepid heroes for a brand-new school year. This first glimpse into Dimension 20‘s new season promises ramping academic stresses as the party risks threats ranging from expulsion to eldritch beings.

As Dimension 20’s debut season, Fantasy High was where many fans first fell in love with the actual-play TTRPG series and Dropout’s stable of talented comedians. The popularity of Fantasy High inspired later continuations in Fantasy High: Sophomore Year and the spin-off campaigns Pirates of Leviathan and The Seven. It’s been over three years since the finale of Fantasy High: Sophomore Year, and Dimension 20 fans have been clamoring for the beloved story’s next installment.

Dropout teased even more installments of Dimension 20 beyond Fantasy High: Junior Year during the channel’s 5th anniversary video in September. Other forthcoming seasons include Dimension 20: Never Stop Blowing Up and a second season of Dungeons & Drag Queens, an adventure Mulligan ran for drag artists Alaska Thunderfuck, Bob the Drag Queen, Jujubee, and Monét X Change. Though often seated behind the Game Master’s screen, Dimension 20’s anthological nature has granted Mulligan a turn as a player in recent campaigns like the Aabria Iyengar-run Burrow’s End and The Ravening War, helmed by Critical Role’s Matthew Mercer.

As for Fantasy High: Junior Year, the series will premiere on Jan. 10 and mark a strong start to the year for Dimension 20 fans. In addition to the Fantasy High trailer, Dropout released a first look at the upcoming season of Game Changer earlier this week.