Game Changer Teases a Fresh Batch of Chaos in Season 6 Trailer

Sam Reich welcomed audiences and contestants back to the wild world of Game Changer in the official Season 6 trailer for the Emmy-hopeful game show.

Each installment of Game Changer throws its victims directly into the deep end because the episode’s winning objective can only be learned through playing. Previous Game Changer mechanics have included lip reading, improvised slide show presentations, and escape rooms. The rotating games at the heart of each episode have inspired their Dropout spinoff series, such as Make Some Noise, Dirty Laundry, and Play It By Ear. Now, Game Changer‘s trailer teased a couples’ panel, a Deal or No Deal-style game, a gambit of artistic challenges, and furniture building among its Season 6 offerings.

Fan favorite guests returning to Game Changer include Brennan Lee Mulligan, Ify Nwadiwe, Siobhan Thompson, and Jacob Wysocki, who can be seen screaming at master of ceremonies Reich in Season 6’s chaos-fueled trailer. Though Game Changer conventionally hosts three contestants per episode, this season seems to have a few larger panel affairs, including what appears to be a couple’s episode with six total guests. Reich has also had special guest stars like Tony Hawk and Giancarlo Esposito assist in his hosting duties in the past, as guests beyond the core panel are often invited to contribute to the show’s delightful madness.

In addition to Game Changer and its spinoffs, Dropout is the home of popular content from the tabletop actual-play of Dimension 20 to the pedantic corrections of Um, Actually…. Game Changer hopes to be the first Dropout series to represent the independent streaming service at the Emmy Awards. Reich, both Game Changer‘s host and Dropout’s CEO, submitted the series for Outstanding Game Show consideration at this year’s Emmy Awards. Though the series did not receive a nomination this awards season, the #EmmyforGameChanger campaign garnered massive fan support on social media.

It’s distinctly possible that Reich will throw his hat in the ring again next year and submit Game Changer‘s upcoming sixth season for Emmy consideration. But Game Changer‘s audience does not need awards season validation to know just how special the out-of-the-box game show is, and Season 6’s trailer has Dropout fans absolutely buzzing with excitement.