Disaster Strikes for Bungie as The Final Shape Leaks, With Huge Spoilers

What should have been a stressful but glorious week until the release of The Final Shape has turned into a nightmare for Destiny 2 developer Bungie. In what has surely been one of the most terrible mistakes of recent times, the DLC leaked early via Sony and was seemingly completely available and playable for at least a couple of hours this morning via PlayStation 5.

Players were able to access everything from story missions to raid mechanics, and now enormous spoilers are doing the rounds. A word of warning: if you are going to be trying to keep things spoiler-free between now and June 4, you will need to dodge social media like the plague.

Worst of all, personally, are the raid mechanics leaking. This has a terrible knock-on effect on the World’s First Race for the upcoming new Raid on June 7. “New Raid Day” has been one of the best times for the Destiny 2 community for the last ten years, and now that is pretty much out the window as diving into the leaks and learning the mechanics instead of figuring them out on the fly with your team will be a must for people looking to compete for the coveted title of World’s First.

This one has hit Reddit like a meteorite, so avoid the subreddits at all times if you are trying to keep your mind free of spoilers. I checked r/RaidSecrets, which is one of the very best Destiny sub-communities out there, but I haven’t actually seen any details there yet.

I am also seeing reports from Reddit that the Elden Ring DLC has leaked, but cannot confirm that at this time. If that is the case, this is clearly a huge backend failure from Sony and is crushing for the affected dev teams. Bungie really seemed to have been putting everything together in a great way, winning back a community that had started to move on due to the perceived issues around the game over recent releases. Hopefully, this will not have a major impact on the release, as the Destiny saga deserves a solid sendoff.

