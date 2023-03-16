In what might be this week’s almost most out-of-nowhere news, developer ZA/UM has revealed that Disco Elysium is getting a diorama setup feature called “Collage Mode,” and it’s out now for players on PC. This surprise mode allows players to use any and all characters, environments, and effects from the original experience to craft their own fan-fiction sets and stories via screenshots. Console players won’t be totally left out, though, as the studio promises that Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S players will receive Collage Mode “over the coming days.” There’s a trailer for Disco Elysium Collage Mode that shows some of what players can fool around with, so check it out below before heading over to try it out for yourself.

The Disco Elysium Collage Mode update is ZA/UM’s attempt to give players total freedom to create unique screenshots. In addition to the option to create custom dialogue, players can place, pose, and resize any of their favorite characters. There are even weather effects and filters to play with for those looking to create their ultimate dream scene. It’s all in good fun, and ZA/UM even teases some secrets to be found for players looking for more Disco Elysium content to enjoy.

Disco Elysium has continued to receive support from ZA/UM since its release all the way back in 2019, though the developer has seen behind-the-scenes shake-ups. Outside of the game’s ports to other platforms, fans still have a Disco Elysium TV series to look forward to. It’s being developed by the producer of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie, Dmitri M. Johnson, with Amazon Studios in line to bring it to its audience. Now, with Collage Mode, hardcore Disco Elysium fans have something else to toy with while we wait for what’s next from ZA/UM.