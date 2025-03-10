Disney Dreamlight Valley Teases a Long-Awaited Character In a Big Way

Disney Dreamlight Valley players have been waiting for Peter Pan to arrive since the game released in early access in 2022, and Gameloft’s 2024 Showcase stream finally teased his arrival for this year. According to the game’s Free Content Roadmap, players will see Alice in Wonderland characters in the spring (likely April or May), and Peter Pan’s feather cap in the summer. Now, a Merlin Story quest has further teased how Peter Pan might make his debut in the Valley.

Here’s how to unlock “The Memento” Story quest and hear what Merlin has to say about the future of Disney Dreamlight Valley.

(Gameloft)

Unlocking The Memento Story Quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After Disney Dreamlight Valley players complete Jasmine’s Level 10 Friendship quest, “Wild, Wild Wishes,” they’ll receive the Secret Journal that belonged to their childhood self. This immediately triggers “The Memento” story quest, which tasks the player with talking to Merlin. Find him in the Valley and show him the Journal, which here is described as “a strange item with seemingly magical qualities.”

The player tells Merlin, “I found a strange object in the Valley and it made things go… wrong.” This refers to the rampant Wish Magic that nearly destroyed the homes of Donald Duck and Anna, not to mention ostracizing Mike Wazowski as a laughing stock. The player continues, “It’s a diary Jasmine and I found. I wrote in it when I was younger but… I don’t remember doing that at all.”

From here, there’s a dialogue option about how the Secret Journal makes the player feel, and Merlin questions their memory of the Journal. The player reiterates that they don’t remember the object itself and can again describe their feelings about it.

Merlin declares the Secret Journal to be a magical Memento and explains, “They’re created when someone takes an experience—perhaps a complicated or even unpleasant one—and seals it away, where it can no longer reach them.”

That “someone” is the player, who used their Dreamlight Magic before the Forgetting to seal away memories and emotions that made them uncomfortable. Now, the items that magic has been stored in is beginning to escape, which will continue to cause chaos in the Valley. Merlin believes there are more Mementos hidden in the Valley and that the player will need to face their pre-Forgetting self’s emotions to stop the magic from wreaking too much havoc.

At the end of the conversation—which is the entirety of “The Memento” Story Quest—Merlin tells the player to keep the Momentos they find “somewhere safe,” because they’ll “lead back to something… or someone… who was quite important to you at the time you created them.”

How Merlin’s Dialogue Teases Peter Pan’s Arrival in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Merlin doesn’t directly name Peter Pan. According to the somewhat ambiguous rules of the Forgetting, he ostensibly doesn’t remember the leader of the Lost Boys and likely couldn’t name him if he tried. However, his suggestion that the player’s Mementos will lead to “something… or someone…” important is very likely a reference to Skull Rock, which sits on a small island in Dazzle Beach.

The first Story arc in Disney Dreamlight Valley follows the player as they attempt to restore Dreamlight Valley after the Forgetting, a magical event that wiped out the idyllic home of dozens of beloved Disney characters. Some of them got lost in an in-between realm while others were sent back to their home realms with no memory of each other or their former residence.

The end of the first arc sees the player reunite with the Forgotten, who’s essentially their abandoned, angry, inner child. Their shadow, if you will—the Forgotten even looks like the player’s shadow, donning the same hair style and features as they wander around the Valley writing poetry and feeling their feelings while surrounded by dark purple mist.

(Gameloft)

This already recalls Peter Pan and his shadow, which is incredibly mischievous. Then there’s the Secret Journal, which contains the player’s most turbulent childhood emotions and memories. Peter Pan is the patron saint of troublesome kids who struggle to understand and process their feelings, especially when it comes to responsibility, so if the Mementos point back to a specific character, it’s likely they’ll carve a path directly to Skull Rock.

This also fits the timeline presented in Gameloft’s 2025 Disney Dreamlight Valley Roadmap. The teaser text for the summer update says, “Solve an ancient mystery and discover who is waiting inside Skull Rock.” It makes sense for the game to start laying the groundwork for the next major Story update, even with a simple dialogue quest.

Our prediction is that the Mementos scattered around the Valley will act as pseudo puzzle pieces that, when pieced together, open Skull Rock and introduce Peter Pan to the game, launching a new Story arc and a new era of Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available for iOS, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

