Gameloft Barcelona’s all-star racing game Disney Speedstorm will crash into early access for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S with a release date of April 18, 2023. The date was revealed with a new trailer that showcases some of Disney’s best and brightest characters engaging in chaotic races. An early-access launch not only promises that the kinks will be worked out by the time a full launch rolls around but also that we might hopefully get even more racers on the roster, too.

To start, Disney Speedstorm offers players single-player modes, including the Season Tour, which will give drivers a Disney-ified racing story to race through. The Season Tour narrative will expand with new seasons of content over time, but Disney drivers can also look forward to local and online multiplayer modes like freeplay, private track, and ranked races. Leaderboards, an in-game shop, crossplay, cross-platform saves, and more will be available during early access, too. See some of the action in the Disney Speedstorm early access release date trailer below.

“We’re eager for fans to start their engines by joining us on the Disney Speedstorm racetracks throughout Early Access and battle each other as iconic racers on stunning tracks inspired by Disney and Pixar films,” Gameloft game manager Aska Suzuki said in a statement. “We can’t wait to hear our community’s feedback and to work together to create a game that is reactive to the needs and wants of the players as we plan to offer a constantly evolving racing experience.”

Those looking to hop into the driver’s seat with early access only need to purchase the Disney Speedstorm Founder’s Pack. This early-access version of the experience is available for preorder on PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox now, with preorders for PlayStation arriving on March 20. Those who pre-purchase gain access to some exclusive Donald Duck rewards: the Toontech Early Bird kart livery and the Early Bird racing suit.

Gameloft is offering three version of Disney Speedstorm in total to purchase. Those include Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate versions, which will cost $29.99, $49.99, and $69.99, respectively. Each edition comes with a laundry list of Disney-themed goodies, including instant racer unlocks, suits, liveries, avatars, in-game currency, Golden Pass (battle pass) credits, and more. You can see the full list of what comes with each Disney Speedstorm Founder’s Pack purchase below:

Standard Founder’s Pack: Racer Unlock: Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck

1 additional racer unlock of the player’s choice

Options include the following: Baloo, the Beast, Belle, Elizabeth Swann, Mowgli, or Shang

4000 Tokens (in-game currency)

2 Golden Pass Credits

Exclusive racing suit for Mickey, Donald and the player’s chosen racer

Exclusive kart livery for Mickey, Donald and the player’s chosen racer

Exclusive Player Profile Avatar and a Motto for customization Deluxe Founder’s Pack Racer Unlock: Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Mulan

1 additional racer unlock of the player’s choice

Options include the following: Baloo, the Beast, Belle, Elizabeth Swann, Mowgli, or Shang

7000 Tokens (in-game currency)

2 Golden Pass Credits

Exclusive racing suit for Mickey, Donald, Mulan and the player’s chosen racer

Exclusive kart livery for Mickey, Donald, Mulan and the player’s chosen racer

Exclusive Player Profile Avatar and a Motto for customization Ultimate Founder’s Pack: Racer Unlock: Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, Captain Jack Sparrow and Hercules

1 additional racer unlock of the player’s choice

Options include the following: Baloo, The Beast, Belle, Elizabeth Swann, Mowgli, or Shang

12000 Tokens (in-game currency)

3 Golden Pass Credits

Exclusive racing suit for Mickey, Donald, Mulan, Jack Sparrow, Hercules and the player’s chosen racer

Exclusive kart livery for Mickey, Donald, Mulan, Jack Sparrow, Hercules and the player’s chosen racer

Exclusive Player Profile Avatar and a Motto for customization

Disney Speedstorm early access is only just revving up its cartoon engines, so stay tuned for updates as its development and seasons progress.