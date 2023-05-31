Do Enemies Respawn in System Shock Remake?

If you’ve played the original System Shock or its sequel, you’ll have memories of coming back to a previously cleared area only to discover new enemies. So is that something you’ll have to deal with now Nightdive Studios has released its remake? If you want to know whether enemies do or do not respawn in the System Shock remake, we’ve got the answer.

Whether System Shock Remake Enemies Respawn

Like in the original System Shock and System Shock 2, enemies do respawn. The good news is you’re not going to turn a corner and find hordes of Assassin Cyborgs have suddenly reclaimed the level. The enemies that do respawn are low level, and the only ones I’ve run into so far are the basic mutants.

And since System Shock doesn’t have System Shock 2’s weapon durability system, it’s less of a pain than it might be. But it does still feel weird that, for an isolated space station, there’s an infinite supply of mutants waiting to eat your face.

Can You Disable Respawning Enemies in the System Shock Remake?

There’s no way to disable respawning enemies unless Nightdive patches in the feature. Playing at a lower combat difficulty does mean that enemies respawn less frequently. They also won’t respawn right in front of you; you’ll only find them when you return to an area. But the answer to the question at the top is that, yes, lower-level enemies do respawn in the System Shock remake, and there’s currently no way to prevent that.

